“The time traveler’s wife” already has a release date and official trailer

With six episodes, “The Time Traveler’s Wife” stands out among new HBO Max series.

Henry DeTamble and Claire Abshire are a happy couple, indistinguishable from other happy couples were it not for the fact that, due to a genetic alteration, he travels back in time in unexpected ways. The story based on the global best seller The Time Traveler’s Wifeof the American audrey niffeneggerstands out among the series of imminent premiere in hbo maxand to announce his departure the platform presented this trailer.

Due to a genetic alteration, Henry travels through time in unforeseen ways: against this force fights the love that binds him to Claire. (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

From May 15 and throughout six episodes Henry (Theo James) and Claire (Rose Leslie) will try to live their love while facing this peculiarity that makes him disappear from time to time, exposing him to danger and crossing them out of the order of his life: on a trip, for example, he meets her when she was still a girl. This is how they try to sustain their erratic history while the times go by with their fashions and hairstyles.

Theo James and Rose Leslie play Henry and Claire in “The Time Traveler’s Wife.” (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

“We ran into each other by chance,” says Clare. “In the wrong order.” And Henry repeats: “I hate being when she doesn’t exist”.

as a version of Romeo and Juliet Instead of battling the social force of two families, facing an enemy as unknown as time, Henry and Claire put a twist on stories about the full capacity of love. Henry’s travels, moreover, often lead to extreme circumstances: he appears on a railway, as a train approaches, or in front of a group of policemen in full pursuit of gunfire. Not to mention the problem that he arrives naked.

The story is based on the global bestseller by American Audrey Niffenegger. (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

Steven Moffat (sherlock) adapted Niffenegger’s novel and David Nutter (Emmy for game of Thrones Y Band of Brothers) directed its limited series version. This fiction had already been made into a film, in 2009, with the title of I love you forever and the performances of Eric Bana Y Rachel McAdams.

James and Leslie lead the cast that complete Desmin Borges, Natasha López, Jason David, Jaime Ray Newman, Kate Siegel, Josh Stamberg, Taylor Richardson Y Michael Park. The executive production, in addition to Moffat and Nutter, has Sue Vertue, Brian Minchin and Joseph E. Iberti.

