The time traveler’s wife and the oral sex scene

In 2009 Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams starred in Beyond timefirst adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel, The time traveler’s wife. Now, with Rose Leslie (known for Game of Thrones like the savage who said “you know nothing” to Jon Snow before teaching him “everything” in a cave) and Theo James the story has returned in the form of an HBO series. The truth is that the series, like the movie, hasn’t made much noise either and it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be the new star fiction of the house of euphoria, Succession and David Simon (well, generally).

However, there is something that has caught everyone’s attention after the broadcast of its second chapter. The story, for those who do not deduce it from the specific title, is a love story with the inconvenience that the man travels through time. He does it throughout his own life and with his past and future selves. Of course, also with all versions of his wife. As we say technically, a real mess whose sentimental complications are precisely the fruit of the plot.

HBO

There are those who have accused the series of being repetitive, somewhat messy and without much emotional connection. Of course, there are those who say the opposite. However, what nobody denies is that this scene is one of the most original and surprising sex scenes (oral or not) in the history of television (and cinema, we would say). Also, one of the most provocative “uses” of the concept of time travel that we remember.

The concept is the same as the classic father-to-teenage fuck. Let’s say, so far, american pie I had the title of the most ridiculous catch with the apple pie thing. After all, desecrating a cake is worse than being caught, well, red-handed (zero metaphor, 100% literal). If you get caught, well, doing things with your partner can be tricky, but it’s also acceptable. More flaky is if the relationships are with the opposite sex and your parents still didn’t know anything about your sexual orientation… In short, there are many more complex, simpler, funnier variants… But if your father catches you having oral sex with yourself and it’s not precisely because of your extraordinary flexibility… That, that deserves an HBO episode.

There have been on social networks who have not been slow to wonder about the surprising and unusual sexual act. There are even those who have said that if it is “gay” to suck the penis of your self. We understand that, although rare, it is just as “gay” (excuse the way of speaking) as masturbating. Having sex with yourself is having sex with yourself, it is neither a homosexual nor a heterosexual relationship. Now, while all those who masturbate while looking in the mirror breathe easy, regaining confidence in their sexual orientation, let’s continue.

In the adolescent stage of the protagonist, the easy thing would have been to wish to travel to the future, and romp, ten years ahead of time (for example, with Rose Leslie, your future wife and love of your life. Of course, in this she would have a lot to say But it would have been, shall we say, the easiest dynamic to represent a teenager with altered hormones who can travel in time, advance until in his life there is regular sex.But no, The time traveler’s wife has rightly decided that it was much more interesting to use its premise to show us a degree of adolescent self-exploration never seen before.

