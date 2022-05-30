The Time Traveler’s Wife: another side of time travel | Film and TV

The series premiered on HBO Max The Time Traveler’s Wifebased on the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger, which in turn inspired a movie of the same name, starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

The book, series, and movie explore the story of a man who randomly travels through time and can’t control it. Two of his cast members, Natasha López and Desmin Borges, told us more about this series.

Who do you play in The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Natasha Lopez: My character’s name is Charisse. She is Clare’s best friend and roommate. She is a little neurotic but at the same time she is that friend that you want to have that has no filter.

Desmin Borges: I play Gómez, which is short for Gomolinksi. And I am part of the trio of best friends with the lovely ladies. Gómez is a bit of a man still out there in the world. He is in the world of the law, but not in a great place in the world of the law.

He is secretly in love with Clare while in a relationship with Charisse and hates Henry at first. Then his loyal and truculent kind of nature takes over and as he goes on, he realizes that Henry and time travel is probably the best thing he has ever experienced in his life. . And he and Henry become best friends. The series basically becomes a “bromance” about the two.

tell us about this dinner scene

NL: That was our longest shoot, the dinner scene, and I think it’s definitely going to be a fan favorite because there’s so much going on at once. I feel

that Desmin’s character, Gomez and my character are like the viewer, you guys are going to

get to experience what our characters experience in real time.

There were so many different Henrys! So in rehearsal I was like “which is which”, “Where am I looking?”. Fortunately, Theo [James, Henry] it really pulled it off in terms of switching between the different ages. I was just a spectator.

DB: Technically speaking, I think the dinner scene alone took us eight days to shoot. Because the camera would be looking in one direction. And we had to get Theo at 42, and then Theo again at 28. So what was really cool as an actor is that most of the time you walk away after you shoot a scene and you’re like, ‘I’ve got all these great ideas. .Why couldn’t I make them?’ Well, we had seven more days after the first day to

keep playing with it and refining it.

I thought it was a really cool exploration of the nuances of these people – letting everything that was going on really integrate so that we could pin down what the relationship is between 28-year-old Gomez and Henry and 42-year-old Gomez and Henry.

What do you think the series is about in the background?

NL: The series is so many things, because I can’t really put it into a genre. Episode four, I feel like it’s very funny. But there is also a lot of tragedy. For me, the theme is living in the present moment and really enjoying the people you love.

We can see that very clearly when we have this sci-fi situation of someone who is traveling through time and can’t even control it. Obviously, we don’t have time travel in real life. Maybe yes, I don’t know. But I feel like other things get in the way like work and life and we forget to be present and in the moment.

It really is about love, as not only the main love story, but also friendships and relationships. I think that love is really the resonant theme for me.

DB: I would have to say that the further away I get from the project now, I feel like it’s about missed connections. It’s about finding the gray space in the middle that we have so many times where we have Henry and Clare don’t meet at the same point.

Desmin Borges is Gomez in The Time Traveler’s Wife.

And then you have Gomez and Charisse and everyone on the outside, where we don’t really know what’s going on, but we’re finding those in-between moments where we really miss each other.

That’s things that make them human and nice. And it keeps us as actors on the edge of our seats, and hopefully the audience too. Because that’s the part of life. That’s messy, which we’re all trying to figure out together.

How much do they resemble their characters?

NL: I feel like I’m very similar. I feel like there are a lot of similarities except the fact

that Natasha is not confrontational. I like it, it’s just that I don’t have a filter with my close friends, whereas Charisse will lay down the law for anyone.

Natasha López is Charisse in The Time Traveler’s Wife. Photo: HBO Max.

I’m shy around people, but with my close group of friends, they’ll tell you I’m just

I feel very honest, very unfiltered. So, in a way, she wishes she had that Charisse moment, where she just does it. But I think I’m a bit more shy when I don’t know people.

DB: I think Gomez really sums me up in different parts of my life. Like we’re both kids from the ’80s. We both know that Return to the future it is the model for everything related to time travel. We are both extremely loyal to the people we love and will go berserk and aggressive if we feel or are in any kind of danger.

Although I don’t like to get physically aggressive, I’m from Chicago. So

we get very talkative, somewhat aggressive. You know, at the end of the day, I feel like the space where Gomez and Desmond don’t really match up is that I don’t really approve of him being in a relationship with one person and having a crush on his best friend, kind of at the same time!

What are the consequences of time travel in this series?

DB: One thing that’s great about time travel on this show that’s different from most time travel scenarios, is most of the time you’re not allowed to know your future or your past self type.

That doesn’t necessarily happen here: we learn and teach our former selves and our past selves, which I think is a really cool concept about time travel that we’ve shied away from.

Because if you had the opportunity to help your past self, who wouldn’t take that opportunity?

NL: I would say that I think the most interesting thing about Henry’s time travel is how

I can’t control it. That’s a big part of the reason there are so many consequences. not only for him, but for his loved ones.

I love that he’s upset about it, you know, because when you think about time travel, you think, ‘Oh my God, this is great. Where are we going, what are we doing?’ Henry says, ‘Yes, it’s a disability; this is what I have to live with.’ And of course, all the consequences come from that lack of control.