The Time Traveler’s Wife HBO Max Romance Series

The time traveler’s wife is HBO Max’s new romantic drama bet. The series is based on the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger, whose plot tells the story of Clare and her husband Henry, who due to a genetic disorder has the ability to travel through time in an unpredictable way. The series will be available on the platform from May 16.

The novel is adapted by Steven Moffat, directed by David Nutter, and stars Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Clare Abshire, Theo James (Divergent) as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges (Utopia) as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez (who has appeared in Law & Order) as Charisse.

What is the plot of The Time Traveler’s Wife about?

As stated before, Henry has an uncontrollable ability to travel through time, which will be crucial to avoid fracturing his relationship with Claire, who is constantly wondering about his whereabouts. This story plays with the classic idea of ​​love, appealing to those who believe that the bond between two people who love each other always lasts beyond time.

Despite his attempts to lead a normal life, time travel seems to interfere more and more constantly, which is why the series inspired by the novel won the Exclusive Books Boeke Prize in 2005 and a year later the Specsavers National Book. Awards, seems to be a call to a generation that is constantly criticized for quickly letting go of relationships, which in the past, were maintained for a long time, trying to solve any disagreement between the couple.

One more reboot to the list

Much has already been explored about the trend of making reboots left and right in Hollywood, and The Time Traveler’s Wife is no exception, since in 2009 it had a film adaptation directed by Robert Schwentke and starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams , actress known for playing Regina George in Mean Girls (2004), and who is about to appear in Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness (2022), where she will play a variant of Christine Palmer.

Even though there was a version prior to the one on HBO Max, the film was not well received by critics, who rated it with 38% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, accusing it of being anything but a romantic movie, or a comedy, or even even entertaining, so after years of rest, there are great expectations regarding the new version, with the same acting quality, but this time with a better script and narrative coherence, worthy of Niffenegger's original novel.