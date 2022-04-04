The time traveler’s wife: HBO Max’s new romantic series

Can you imagine waking up and the love of your life vanishing… constantly? The time traveler’s wife is the history Let’s see if you are one of the inveterate romantics who believes, feels and knows that a love can last until eternity. Regardless of the time this new series Based on fantasy literature, it promises to inspire us with a love destined to break any barrier, even if that also means the barriers of time.

If you are an easy tear eater, or just someone who loves love stories, this new adaptation of the homonymous novel by Audrey Niffenegger is, of course, your most anticipated premiere in this 2022. So we mark its arrival on streaming from now on to get a few handkerchiefs, in addition to feeding our hope in romantic love in this second chance for the story that failed in Hollywood in 2009, the year in which the film adaptation was launched Always you I Will Love starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

When is The Time Traveler’s Wife released?

Rose Leslie stars in The Time Traveler’s Wife as Clarie. HBO

The series directed by David Nutter, who won an Emmy for his direction in the multi-awarded Game of Thrones, still does not have a confirmed release date. It is known that the Warner Media production has plans to release The time traveler’s wife on the spring of this 2022.

Who stars in The Time Traveler’s Wife?

Rose Leslie

The actress known for Game of Thrones in the role of Ygritte, stars in this new romantic series in the role of Claire AbshireHenry’s wife, and who stays in the current timeline awaiting her husband’s return.

Theo James

The British actor is Henry DeTamble. Mostly known for the juvenile saga of Divergent is a man who suffers from a rare disease that causes him to travel back in time.

Desmin Borges

Desmin Borges plays GomezClaire’s best friend who is secretly in love with her, despite becoming, over the years, also Henry’s friend and savior.

Natasha Lopez

The actress known for Runner Runner, is Charise, Claire’s closest confidant and roommate. In addition to being Gomez’s girlfriend, she will be the one who seeks to discover who Henry really is.