“The time traveler’s wife”, the new adaptation of the bestseller that promises to be a success – Revista Para Ti

“The time traveler’s wife” is the series that is a new adaptation based on the global best seller of audrey niffenegger which tells the strange love story of a woman and a man affected by involuntary time travel.

It is a new adaptation because this story was already made in 2009 when it was released “The Time Traveler’s Wife”, a production starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

The new series (now available for HBOMax) is starring Theo James (whom we met in the saga of “Divergent“) Y Rose Leslie (“Game of Thrones”, “death on the nile”, among many other projects).

As for the synopsis, it says: “Henry (Theo James) and Claire (Rose Leslie) will try to live their love while facing this peculiarity that makes him disappear from time to time, exposing him to dangers and crossing them out of the order of his life: on a trip, for example, he meets her when she was still a child. This is how they try to sustain their erratic history while the times go by with their fashions and hairstyles.”