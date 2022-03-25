“The time traveler’s wife”: the new HBO series

“The Time Traveler’s Wife”: A Love Story That Survives Time Travel (HBO)

Couples swear love for life when they meet and many times they do it without thinking about all that it implies. The time traveler’s wife (The Time Traveler’s Wife) is the new series coming to HBO MAX and it is an adaptation of the homonymous novel written in 2003 by audrey niffenegger. By 2009 the novel had managed to sell two and a half million copies in the United States and the United Kingdom, which is estimated that the complete figure would be much higher.

The protagonists of this new fiction are Theo James (Divergent) and Rose Leslie (The good fight) that are added to this adventure of a love that fights against time travel. The series will consist of 6 episodes and the official teaser has just been released, which looks very tempting.

Theo James (Divergent) and Rose Leslie (The good fight) are the protagonists of this new series that HBO will premiere in May (HBO)

The time traveler’s wife is an invitation to all fans of romantic stories. James plays the character of Henry DeTamble and Leslie assumes the role of Clare Abshire and they are madly in love but he has the strange power of time travel that is part of a genetic disorder. This will be a key fact so that the relationship between the two is affected by the comings and goings of Henry who travels through time for no apparent reason. “Where is Henry?” Clare asks herself a thousand times throughout this story that she does not understand limits.

The series is directed by David Nutter (winner of an Emmy as best director for his work on game of Thrones) and is produced and scripted by Steven Moffat (creator of sherlock), who defined this adaptation as a story of a great ordinary love. The rest of the cast complete it Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Josh Stamberg, Jaime Ray Newman, Kate Siegel and Taylor Richardson, among others.

A man who, due to a genetic disorder, travels back in time while meeting the love of his life (HBO)

This is not the first adaptation of the novel by Niffenegger, already in 2009 it was taken to the cinema. The protagonists were Rachel McAdams (Diary of a passion) and Eric Bana (Troy) and in Latin America it was called I love you forever and also as Beyond time (found in the catalog of Netflix) that had the address of Robert Schwentke.

This new installment is about a story that invites you to dream, fall in love and even cry (a lot!) and will hit the platform in May. It can be seen on the channel as well as on the platform.

