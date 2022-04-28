The time traveler’s wife – Trailer and everything about the new HBO Max romance I Cine PREMIERE

If love and fantasy are your thing, then this series will become one of your favorites: Romance, a charming couple, fantasy and time travel come together in the new exclusive HBO Max series: The time traveler’s wife. Here we tell you all the details so that you decide to see it!

What will the series be about?

Henry DeTamble and Clare Abshire are madly in love. He possesses the rare power of time travel, but this is part of a genetic disorder. His power will be the key so that his relationship with Clare is affected by the comings and goings of Henry, who travels through time for no apparent reason. “Where’s Henry?” is what Clare asks herself throughout this romantic story that she does not understand limits.

It is an adaptation of the homonymous novel written by Audrey Niffenegger in 2003. This story was already made into a film in 2009 under the title I love you forever. It starred Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

The 2009 adaptation

who star The time traveler’s wife?

In this adaptation, which promises to be much more faithful to the source material, Theo James (Divergent) plays Henry, who has this uncanny ability to travel back in time. Rose Leslie (Match of Thrones) plays Clare, who is left in the current timeline waiting for her lover

kate siegel (midnight mass)Desmin Borges, Natasha López and Jason David complete the main cast.

the production team

The Time Traveler’s Wife is directed by David Nutter, who won an Emmy Award for Best Director for his work on Game of Thrones. The production and the script are in charge of Steven Moffat, who worked on sherlock. The latter defined the adaptation as “a story of a great ordinary love”.

Here are your words for dead line:

“The exciting thing about the interplay of time travel and a love story is that it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage interesting again. Love stories or love movies usually end at the altar. Not here”.

Regarding the differences with the film adaptation, this commented:

“We can tell the whole story; the movie was a clever, abridged version. But by abbreviating it, you miss out on the details and complexity. You make it all about time travel and not about the love story.”

Do you think that this love can overcome all the barriers of time? What’s New on HBO Max: The woman from Time travelerpremieres on HBO Max next May 15.

Here is the trailer: