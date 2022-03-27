The time Ubisoft snuck an anti-piracy system into a PC game so aggressive it was sued with millions in lawsuits

The video game industry has suffered lots of changes in his short life. It is a very mutable artistic expression, which is clearly differentiated by stages and where fashion seems to guide a large part of the proposals. For example, we can separate the time of the predominance shooter in third person inherited from Gears of War, from the current interest in battle royale. One of those stages that I remember with nostalgiaalthough it has already passed to a better life, it is the one of videogames that adapted movies.

Yes, now we are seeing the reverse format again, with films like Monster Hunter, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City or the most recent Uncharted trying to replicate the language of the video game and take it to the cinematographic; but there was a time at the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 2000s —although it extended quite strongly until well into the 2010s— of adaptations that in most cases sought to transfer what was seen in the cinema to the interactive format, almost on 1:1 scale.

Very few left the basic scheme to emulate what we had already seen on the big screen; although others like Peter Jackson’s King Kong took the tape and added some depth and a story that sought to delve into the small experiences of its protagonists on Skull Island, including the giant ape. This game came out at the same time as the tape of, at that time, full Peter Jackson, director of the trilogy of The Lord of the Rings, and whose success earned him to sit next to michel ancellegendary director of Beyond Good & Evil, in the director’s chair of a controversial project.

StarForce, the origin of all the evils of our PC

By the 2000s, video game companies had shielded themselves from piracy thanks to the DRM through CD verification. With this, it was sought that whenever we wanted to start a game, we were forced to insert the CD so that the installed data was validated with the disk, a kind of access key. It was not impossible to hack, but in the absence of software like Daemon Tools, which came 10 years later, this technique put a band-aid to prevent the proliferation of pirated games on the Internet.





This is where it comes into the picture star force. This software was created in 2000 by the Russian company Protection Technology and designed for Windows 95 and Windows XP. Its implementation in video games was not very noticeable until 2005 when Ubisoft decided to sign the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory with him. Sam Fisher’s title took no less than 400 days to hack.

Anti-piracy methods like CD DRM were relatively easy to hack, but StarForce was different, and in some ways worse. 400 days to hack Chaos Theory era unimaginable and its structure would give way to Denuvo later, but the StarForce problem went further. The basis of the success of this software as DRM was in the compilation of the CD and how modified our operating system Windows. A very “simple” process that can be explained in 3 steps:

When implementing StarForce in any video game, all files, including the game executable, proceeded to be encrypted within the CD itself. When installed on our system, all those encrypted files were transferred to the PC and a code to communicate with the CD. Once this was done, StarForce installed a software called “StarForce Protection” at the kernel level of Windows (together with a series of execution drivers), which gave full access to the operating system. Each of these CDs was compiled under a unique 24 bit code that had to be checked against the verification code of this same software to start.



Drivers installed by StarForce for kernel-level software operation

The Russian company knew that verification by CD and two compiled codes was not enough, it was something easily crackable, StarForce wanted to go further. The DRM created a virtual machine without permission that contained one or more hidden and encrypted game files. This means that while a game was running with the files installed on the hard drive, at the kernel level “StarForce Protection” was running for the second time the same game under a virtual machine.

The DRM had access to our entire PC, so it could create and run a virtual machine without even user permission.

While this method varied from game to game, its execution was always the same: intrusive, performance-hungry, and potentially dangerous. How could Ubisoft allow something so invasive? SecuROM, the controversial Electronic Arts DRM, flirted with something similar by installing an extension that prevented Windows Explorer from deleting 16-bit executable files. StarForce on the other hand, was a tank, a armored system almost impossible to hack. His best asset and his downfall.

A DRM that was branded as malware

StarForce was a clockmaking bomb about to explode taking the PC of many players ahead. Very rarely, a third-party software is installed at the kernel level in Windows, and by the time they do, we can read about it in the EULA. The End-user license agreement is what we commonly know as “the text that we overlook once we install something”. It’s a mistake, I know, but we’ve all done it. However, and to curl the loop more, Ubisoft did not include any mention to the use of StarForce in the EULA of the King Kong game, and in none signed by this DRM, so we could not have foreseen any of this either, although it was the basis of the future millionaire demand that the Gauls received.



On Steam it’s easy to tell which game contains Denuvo or any other DRM

How could a game signed by Ubisoft, already known at that time by Rayman or Prince of Persia, and Peter Jackson could lead your computer to break? It turns out that once we launched the game, the party started. The virtual machine that created StarForce did not have an immediate effect on the user’s computer, but in the long term. Many users stated at that time that they did not understand the reason for its inclusion beyond putting even more obstacles to the hacker, such as a slab on top of another that was difficult to remove, but without logics some.

At the time, the normal use of the PC became, strange? Slowly start Windows it took more than 5 minutes; opening certain tabs or accessing Windows Explorer was slow and the PC was at risk of the “blue screen of death”. StarForce was slowly consuming our system. How? The truth is that this virtual machine and its complex communication mechanism between the files, the CD and the software itself in the kernel degraded the speed of the IDE ports of our PC little by little and in some cases even disable DMA drives.

The longer the game, the more our hard drives suffered, but uninstalling it was useless. Remove it from our system only removed shallow files, but the kernel ones were still present. It turns out that StarForce was looking for the game files and kept running, further slowing down the PC to the point of leaving the hard drive useless.

The controversy made DRM

The end of this story is not sad, nor is it joyful considering the extent to which a major company had let software go that was later considered malware. User complaints turned into a $5 million lawsuit against Ubisoft, the most important distributor to use StarForce worldwide.

The Gauls distanced themselves from StarForce, eliminated its use from most of the French firm’s games and launched a tool to remove the remaining data of the DRM in our PC. Protection Technology’s response only served to add fuel to the fire by attacking players and claiming that they were hackers:

According to our research, users who experience compatibility issues are beginner-level hackers trying to bypass our protection system.

The intervention of the Protection Technology group did not end there. The Russian company threatened to sue for defamation Cory Doctorow, a journalist for the Boing Boing media outlet who opposed the use of StarForce and demanded its removal:

This company threatened to sue me and claims to have filed a complaint against me with the FBI. Yesterday I posted about StarForce, a harmful technology used by game companies to restrict the freedom of their customers. StarForce tries to prevent game clients from copying its property, but it has the side effects of destabilizing and crashing the PCs it is installed on. Someone who identifies himself as “Dennis Zhidkov, PR Manager, StarForce Inc.” he contacted me this morning and threatened to sue me, and he told me that he had contacted the FBI to complain about my “harassment”. If you’re looking for reasons to boycott the stalled StarForce games, this is another one.

Abbie Sommer, developer of StarForce, shielded the lack of mention in the EULA of the characteristics of its DRM stating that once the user started the game, he already accepted all the terms and conditions, even if these are not reflected in the document. The proliferation of pirated versions of King Kong that still included small traces of StarForce they continued to be shared on the internet with the massive use of P2P programs. Such was the power of DRM that Microsoft shielded its future versions of Windows against this and other software that wanted to access the kernel.

Also, its wake is notorious. Several users who installed King Kong on a Windows Vista PC reported having to completely reinstall the operating system due to constant errors. Valve, for example, manually removed StarForce from Steam because the official version of the game was never modded, but others like TrackMania Sunrise are totally incompatible with current PCs. This did not spell the end of StarForce, nor of Protection Technology, who still operating today away from the video game.