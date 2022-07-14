The timeline of the best looks of Megan Fox and MGK

There is no doubt that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are the hottest couple of the moment (and Hollywood’s favorite) too. Since their commitment in January of this year and absolutely all their dates, the couple has not stopped being in the spotlight. Whether for a casual outing, dinner date, or event; Megan Fox and MGK’s looks always look incredible and stand out from the rest for being matchy matchy, without a doubt one of the #GOALS that many of us would like.

On many occasions, lovers have said they are soul mates, and we totally agree. We know that the secret behind that relentless couple style it is the chemistry they have and that is reflected in their clothes. They always look for a way to match either with an accessory or details within their outfits.

Fun fact: MGK is wearing a necklace containing Megan’s blood, which she gave him early on in their relationship. The intention of her gift was that he could feel her close to her, since she had to go to the shooting of a movie and they were not going to be able to see her for some time because the rapper did not have a passport to visit her. This is the necklace and the singer also revealed in an interview that she does not leave the house without it.

Timeline of the best looks of Megan Fox and MGK

We know that you also love this duo, because of how cute it looks and the sexy vibe it transmits; And it is that although we have seen many celeb couples combine their looks, we are sure that their fashion moments take the prize for the best. That’s why we show you a timeline of the top ones, if that’s how the looks have been so far in the relationship, then we can’t wait any longer for the wedding ones!

Pink touch in LA, 2020

Via: Backgrid

Satin combo at American Music Awards, 2020

Back in black at Billboard Music Awards, 2021

Instagram: @meganfox

Couple getaway in Brazil, 2022

Sexiest glitter duo at MTV VMAS, 2021

Instagram @meganfox

Goth perfection at the opening of UN/DN LAQR, 2021

Instagram: @meganfox

Punk-ish love at Billboard Music Awards, 2022

Cotton Candy vibes at the premiere of Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink, 2022

Instagram: @machinegunkelly

Pink, pink, pink at the premiere of Good Mourning, 2022

Via Hawtcelebs

Challenging Barbie in NYC, 2022

Via: hawtcelebs

