the times at Paul Ricard

The 43-year-old driver finished 73 laps on the French circuit Paul Ricard on the occasion of the official tests of the GT World Challenge Europe: for Valentino Rossi 2 ” 2 from the best time

Giulio Masperi 08 March – Milan

A day of testing for Valentino Rossi at the wheel of the Audi R8 Lms GT3 at the French Paul Ricard circuit. The Doctor on car number 46 of the Belgian Wrt team on Tuesday 8 March completed a total of 48 laps in the morning and 25 in the afternoon, two sessions dedicated to the development of the German supercar and to familiarize himself with the car in the context of the official tests of the GT World Challenge Europe. For Valentino the best lap time was 1’54”735. On the same day, the best time was set by the German Fabian Schiller in a Mercedes-Amg GT number 777 (Al Manar Racing by Hrt) in 1’52”533. The championship starts on 3 April from Imola with the first round of the Endurance Cup. “It was a good day of testing – said Valentino -. We have to work, but the feeling was good ”.

GT WORLD CHALLENGE: THE TESTS IN FRANCE – In the second (and last) day of official tests at Paul Ricard, 43 cars alternated on the track representing nine brands: in addition to Mercedes and Audi, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, BMW. Excellent weather conditions with spring temperatures allowed the teams and drivers to benefit from a total of 14 hours of green flag, over the two days, useful for testing qualifying set-ups and for long tests in race mode, as well as to test the new Pirelli P Zero Dhf slick tires that will be used in 2022.

THE TIMES OF VALENTINE – During the two days of testing at the Paul Ricard in the top positions, the Mercedes-Amg GTs and Audi R8 Lms of different teams were shown in particular, which occupied the top six positions in both the morning and afternoon sessions. At home Audi team Wrt in the R8 number 46 during the morning session the best time of the Belgian Frédéric Vervisch was 1’54 ” 331, with Valentino Rossi 4 tenths slower. In the afternoon the lap times increased overall, and the Audi number 46 set a best time of 1’55”271.

VALENTINO ROSSI, THE COMMENT – “It was a good day of testing, the first time ever in which we could all ride together with the best results – said Valentino Rossi -. We worked a lot on the car and on the tuning. Of course there are some areas that need work and improvements, but the feeling is good. The track wasn’t new to me, but I hadn’t been there in the last twenty years anyway. In the end it was a good day ”.

GT WORLD CHALLENGE EUROPE: THE SEASON – The 2022 season of the GT World Challenge Europe, as anticipated, will start on the weekend of April 3 from the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola (3-hour long race), home to the first round of the Endurance Cup, in which 52 cars are entered. ; the Sprint Cup, on the other hand, will start from Brands Hatch (Great Britain) on 1 May (there are 25 cars registered) and will stop in Misano Adriatico on 3 July.