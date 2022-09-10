The times that Queen Elizabeth II broke her royal protocols | People | Entertainment

The death of Queen Elizabeth II ended the longest reign in the history of England and the United Kingdom. The monarch spent 70 years on the throne, long enough to memorize the royal protocols of behavior.

Although the Royal House has strict rules that its members and the people they visit must follow, the queen did not always behave according to protocol and caused media scandals from time to time.

hugged michelle obama

One of the rules of the royal family is that they can never be touched by their guests, so greetings are limited to bowing their heads slightly. However, when former US First Lady Michelle Obama visited the palace in 2009, she went over to give Queen Elizabeth II a hug.

Surprisingly, the monarch did not withdraw from the hug but returned contact with a loving hand on Michelle’s back.

Photo: AP

“If he hadn’t done the right thing at Buckingham Palace, at least he had done the humane thing. I dare say the Queen was okay with that too, because when I touched her, she only leaned closer, resting a gloved hand gently on the small of my back,” the former First Lady recounted their encounter in her book ‘ Becoming’.

He scolded Donald Trump

Speaking of politicians who don’t follow protocols, a video of Queen Elizabeth II went viral for her scolding of former President Donald Trump during an official visit to the palace.

In the video, Trump can be seen walking in front of the queen, contrary to what the rules dictate. Isabel looks so disgusted at her disrespect that she even tells him which way to walk.

He accepted Meghan Markle at the Christmas meeting when she was not yet married to Harry

Every Christmas, the royal family follows the tradition of gathering at their Norfolk estate, where they attend church, exchange gifts and spend time with each other.

Although this special gathering is reserved for family members and married couples, the queen allowed Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with the family in 2017, when she was still Harry’s girlfriend.

Photo: AP

He ran after his grandchildren

During the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, in 1986, Elizabeth II was not only the queen but a grandmother who ran after her mischievous grandson William so that he would not escape behind his uncles’ carriage.

He scolded his grandson William, again

A grandmother’s work is never done, and though Prince William was now an adult, Queen Elizabeth II still called him out during Buckingham Palace’s Trooping of the Color event in 2018 to pay attention.

In the video, the monarch is seen pinching the back of William, who was bent over and distracted with his son George.

