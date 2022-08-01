The times that Selena Gómez showed that having a non-flat stomach is normal with the most elegant looks – New Woman

Selena Gomez She is considered one of the most admired celebrities of recent years and it is that she not only has a talent that impacts the entire publicbut has managed to inspire millions of people by promoting self-love and ignoring all those who criticize it.

Since I was very young, Selena had to face a life of a lot of exposurebecause fame came to him at a very early age thanks to his work within Disney Channelwhich represented a lot of pressure, even though she was just a girl.

On several occasions, the artist has explained that she felt pressured to meet certain beauty standards within the industryIn addition, criticism and negative comments from the press were not lacking as it grew.

This caused the famous to develop various problems of anxiety and depression, which more later they made her suffer from a bipolar disorder with which she battles every day of her life.

However, after focusing on herself and taking care of her mental health, she has managed to lead a successful life, but what he most often shows his audience is the acceptance and self-love he has achieved.

Today Selena shows herself as she is, without fear of being criticized for her weight or appearance in general, since she herself has accepted her body, she has also pointed out that the changes in his physique are normal due to the lupus he suffers from.

On many occasions, we have seen her wear swimsuits, dresses, blouses and all kinds of looks that highlight that her belly is not flat.. This does not detract from its beauty and inspires other women to be proud of their bodies.

This is how Selena Gómez dazzles with her looks

Elegant dress with transparencies

To celebrate her birthday, the famous woman wore an elegant cream-colored dress that stood out for having transparencies exposing their legs. This look was fitted to the body, so it highlighted her curves, as well as a light and naturally bulging belly.

Plaid print set

This was one of the looks that the artist wore in Paris and it was a classic style, but with a lot of movement thanks to the checkered pattern. This combination highlighted the natural figure of the actress.

Printed swimsuit

Another outstanding style was the one-piece swimsuit that she wore with great elegance and did not hide in any way the figure of the famouswhich is very curvaceous and with a non-flat abdomen.

elegant yellow dress

Another of the styles that she wore in Europe was this yellow dress that has an inspiration in the 70sdue to its slightly loose cut with flared sleeves, the artist dazzled by elegantly wearing this outfit.