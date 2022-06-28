The times that Victoria Ruffo’s daughter has proven to be a style icon

Vicky and Anuar Fayad, the twins of Victoria RuffoThey have grown up and without a doubt, the 17-year-old girl inherited her mother’s beauty. The “queen of soap operas” in 2017 was considered one of the 30 most beautiful women in the world, according to a survey conducted by the Hollywood Buzznett portal.

Unlike his half brother, José Eduardo Derbez, the twins who are the result of the marriage of the “queen of soap operas” with the politician Omar Fayad, are very reserved with their lives and even have their Instagram accounts private.

It is thanks to her moms and her fan accounts that the public has been able to see the growth of Vicky Fayad, who has shown that throughout her years she has nurtured her own style and could undoubtedly become a fashion icon.

In 2016, Omar Fayad, Vicky’s father made a protest in the state of Hidalgo and it was here that the 12-year-old girl demonstrated the elegance that her mother transmitted to her.

For her XV years party in 2019, the young woman showed her originality by choosing two dresses. One was short and shiny, which she used to break the cake with her brother and to enjoy the party, and the other stole the attention since the design, sleeveless, long and amphora and without a doubt what caught the attention for being black.

In August this year, Vicky Fayad will turn 18 and The young woman celebrated her first anniversary of boyfriends on June 8 with José Antonio González Sánchez, for the celebration they traveled to Valquirico, Tlaxcala, the magical medieval-style town in Mexico.

It was on this trip that the young I wear a casual look with an oversized shirt and black joggers with phosphorescent details, which I complemented with white tennis shoes.

