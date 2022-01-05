The Timothée Chalamet sweatshirt designed with Haider Ackermann is much more than a style statement

2019 was definitely the year in which the hoodie did a further upgrade. The leveling up took place, in fact, at the exact moment in which Timothée Chalamet wore one by Haider Ackermann studded with over 3 thousand Swarovski crystals and 15 thousand sequins. The symbolic garment of street style thus had its definitive consecration in the Olympus of luxury clothing since, among other things, beyond the galactic effect enhanced by the flashes of the London red carpet of the film The King, it took more than 30 hours of work to make.

Timothée Chalamet at the London premiere of The King in 2019. Getty photo Ian West

And now, or ps did it again. The most stylish actor around again focuses on the hoodie as he has signed one to his name along with the partner in crime Ackermann. This is the first fashion collaboration of the Franco-American star and, for this alone, it would already be noteworthy. But it is even more so since the hoodie was made for charity.

In a recent Instagram post, Chalamet said it was conceived following the crisis in Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of power in the country’s capital, Kabul. “For a couple of years, Haider Ackermann and I have wanted to do something. Together, in August, we were horrified to learn about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and we decided to design a hoodie of which 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre “(Afghanistan Libre is a French-based organization that aims to protect the rights of both women and children in the country, ed). The heavy cotton garment is available in a single white model with blue paint spots on the front and is on sale here for 175 euros.

There’s no denying that since the 1930s, when the Champion brand designed them to keep workers warm at work in the cold New York warehouses, street hoodies have made it. Become mainstream in the seventies following the success of the film Rocky (who does not remember those athleisure worn in the film by Sylvester Stallone?), in the nineties they arrive on the catwalk while the term hoodie enters popular use.

Omnipresent in the wardrobe of every rapper in the world for decades, recently Sfera Ebbasta also launched his own which is part of a capsule collection for the Tatras brand dedicated to Millennials and Gen Z.

Sfera Ebbasta x Tatras Alessandro Levati

The gray model with the zip in the early 2000s also became a symbol of clothing normcore most absolute (remember Mark Zuckerberg, never in a formal suit and always with a sweatshirt) but today, with all due respect to the millionaire founder of Facebook, it has become a versatile garment to be declined at will, as also demonstrated by several brands that on the catwalk have suggested how to wear them again this winter:

For Brunello Cucinelli matches the blazer and classic trousers

Brunello Cucinelli Courtesy Press Office

For Christian Pellizzari is the perfect homewear item.

Christian Pellizzari Courtesy Press Office

For Etro wears with the paisley jacket and moccasins.

Etro Courtesy Press Office

For Iceberg it is in urban athleisure version.

Iceberg Courtesy Press Office

Louis Vuitton he proposes it with a shirt and tie, tucked into his trousers.

Louis Vuitton Courtesy Press Office

For MSGM it is oversize.

MSGM Courtesy Press Office

In the gallery a selection of hooded sweatshirts in different colors.

