They have been disseminated TIMVISION news of February 2022 among which House of Gucci, Matrix Resurrections and the latest season of Killing Eve stand out.

The TIMVISION news for February 2022: the new films

Survive the Game

Tense action-thriller premiered with Bruce Willis. David and Cal are engaged in a round-up to thwart a ruthless drug trade. David, badly wounded, is kidnapped and forcibly transported to the farm of Eric, a veteran of the war.

Monster Hunter

Based on the famous video game saga, the Resident Evil team is reunited for a new intergalactic adventure, with the aim of fighting against an invasion of monsters.

Pandora’s Box Girls

The story of Maybelline, the choir director of a strict and conservative church with a homosexual son whom she distanced herself from after she came out.

The Sun is also a Star

Taken from the international best-seller. Natasha, a Jamaican girl expelled from the United States, meets Daniel about her, who will make her fall in love with her in 24 hours.

Put Granny in the Freezer

Fabio De Luigi and Miriam Leone in a wild black comedy where everyone is willing to keep their grandmother’s pension!

The TIMVISION news for February 2022: the new series

Killing Eve Season 4

Killing Eve returns with the fourth and final season in an exclusive preview on TIMVISION from February 28, a few hours after it aired in the USA. After the emotional climax of the previous season, Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) find themselves involved in different paths, always guided by passion, revenge and obsession towards a glorious series finale. Previous seasons are already available on TIMVISION.

Mr. Robot – all seasons

From February 1, the award-winning Mr. Robot series that tells the story of Elliot, played by Oscar-winning Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), a restless and paranoid young computer genius, recruited to become a web hacker.

The TIMVISION news for February 2022: cartoons and TV series for children

Milo

In mid-February comes Milo the TV series for preschool children: In each episode Milo discovers a new and extraordinary profession, learns how beautiful it is to be useful to others and above all teaches every little girl and every child who can dream of becoming this. that want.

Looney Tunes

The new adventures of the legendary Looney Tunes arrive on Timvision for the first time. Together with the hilarious, heroic and rascal Bugs Bunny many other friends are waiting for us!

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget is a cyborg detective. In almost all the cases that are assigned to him he makes mistakes, he mistakes innocent bystanders for enemies and, vice versa: his ineptitude often drags him into danger!

The TIMVISION news for February 2022: Videostore

House of Gucci

Inspired by the shocking history of the haute couture house with the formidable interpretation of Lady Gaga.

Matrix Resurrections

Sequel to one of the most cult sagas of all time directed by Lana Wachowski and starring the unforgettable Keanu Reeves.

