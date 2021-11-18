The Tindaci family does not give up and wants to take the case to the European court of justice

«On the driver’s belt, the DNA, it is demonstrated, does not belong to Mattia Tindaci, but it is as if this element did not exist. This scientific proof, the expertise of the DNA, had no weight. Then there is the question of photography. Of all those taken that evening of April 5, 2005, the only one that is not found or that in the disk where they were saved, is damaged, is the one where it shows who was driving. The damaged digital version, the hard copy, gone. It was thrown away, says a policeman from Treviso, because there was little space and the folder was too bulky ». The lawyer Francesca Tolomei has been following the Tindaci family for thirteen years, in a sometimes surreal legal battle. Where some evidence disappears and others are not taken into account. But there is not only this.

Facts

The dramatic story is known because it is one of those that marks a city forever. And it is remembered for the only fact that this affair is incontrovertible, namely that that evening of 5 April 2005 in a frightening crash in the car, three boys died. One is precisely Mattia Tindaci and the other two are the brothers De Leo, Vittorio and Nicola. Francesca and Alessandro are saved. Both injured, he more seriously, they will get away with it. They all belong to important families of the city. The De Leo brothers are the children of an important psychiatrist of international fame. Up to here, as mentioned, the facts are certain. Then the investigations begin and these, which clarify, feed even more doubts about what really happened and above all who was driving. Francesca Volpe negotiated in the first instance assuming responsibility for the fact that she gave the drive to someone without a license the car of her father, Antonio Volpe, also a well-known orthopedic surgeon. But Francesca, not just particular, is also the daughter of an important criminal judge of the court of Venice, Marta Paccagnella. And it is precisely the fact that judges from Venice itself or in any case from the Veneto, therefore in a certain way colleagues of Paccagnella, are responsible for this investigation, has created, let’s say, a certain discontent in the Tindaci family.

Doubts

Apart from the plea bargain of the young woman, the single judge ruled that it was one of the three young men who died driving, but no one knew who. That the DNA exonerated Mattia Tindaci was therefore not taken into account. The court of appeal of Venice had expressed an interest in having the various DNAs compared, but then instead how it went, the lawyer Tolomei always explains: “In the last appeal, the judge said that the court was oriented to continue the investigation and in the evening produced the sentence. But I had never seen such a thing. It’s recorded, a judge said in a courtroom. Yet that same evening, that same judge was reading the sentence. Which we have obviously challenged ». Then there is the case of the disappeared or damaged photographs, which is one but the decisive one. The photo that portrays who was driving. In all civil judgments, both the DNA issue and that of the photos do not seem to exist, so it is archived.

Europe

But the Tindaci are not there and insist, through their lawyers they ask for a review of the trials and they do it at the European Court. The Supreme Court will decide whether it will be possible to take this step. What element could this case bring to Europe? To decide these trials are all judges of the same district in which the judge, indeed now a former judge, Marta Paccagnella operates. “We challenged the Supreme Court for various reasons, asking for the first time the question of the compatibility of the Italian legislation with the European one that protects the impartiality of the Judge and the right to a fair trial in the part in which it allows trials to be held in the same district of the Court of appeal where a colleague magistrate involved in the affair works and who in this case was a member of the judicial council that evaluates the career and professionalism of colleagues. The Court of Cassation will have to consider whether to submit the matter to the European Court of Justice. It is a question that goes beyond our case, specifically instead it cannot be said that the investigations were incomplete, evidence disappeared and a lot of other anomalies, from the criminal proceedings onwards. If another person had been identified, there would have been other consequences both from a criminal and civil point of view and everything would have changed also from the point of view of compensation. But when we hear that the disk with the photos has burst and fatally only one image is not seen and the others yes, it seems incredible to us. Then there is the story of the cumbersome file. There aren’t too many comments to make, that there is something wrong with us seems obvious ». And if the Supreme Court decides that there are no requirements to apply to the European court? “There are two appeals, so you have to say no to both of them. And motivate. And in any case we are ready to go directly to the European court even in the face of a denial ».