The Tinder scammer speaks to the world leaving a contradiction that smells like singe

Simon Leviev or Simon Hayut, better known by now as ‘The Tinder scammer‘, had talked. And according to his words, he only feels sorry for himself and what he is experiencing as a result of the success of the documentary by Netflix.

The protagonist of the documentary that sweeps the platform, where three women accuse him of defrauding them of about 500,000 dollars by making them believe that he was the son of a millionaire diamond businessman, gave an interview to an American program denying the accusations described in the film. However, if we compare the interview with your latest business movementshis exoneration attempt is reminiscent of the Joe Exotic case and the attempts to squeeze his 15 minutes of fame.

Simon Leviev gave an interview to Inside Edition ensuring that “It is not the monster that everyone has created” while pointing out that the three women who appear in the documentary “They were not cheated or threatened.” He assures that he is not the son of a diamond mogul and that he never presented himself as such. A statement that arouses suspicion among the viewers of the documentary, where we saw and heard the audios that he supposedly sent to women, talking about the businesses that he was closing around the world and the dangerous enemies that were stalking him, resulting in his need for cash to get out alive every time they found him. One of the most convincing pieces of evidence was the video that, according to the documentary, he sent to all of them alike, detailing a physical attack from an ambulance, making them fear for his life and asking them for financial help.

“If I feel bad about something I didn’t do? No. I feel bad about what is happening to me. I want to clear my name. I want to tell the world that this is not true.” sentence while confessing that he lives from the investments he made in bitcoins in 2011.

At his side appears his girlfriend, the Israeli model Kate Konlin, who says she cannot believe that people make up “such fake things referring to the accusations, while adding that Simon would not have asked him for money.

“I am not a fraud or fake. People don’t know me so they can’t judge me.” the 31-year-old concluded.

However, it is inevitable that something smells singe to us. The documentary has the testimony of three women who provide messages, photos, videos and audios, in addition to including the journalistic investigation of the Norwegian newspaper VG that uncovered the story in 2019. Moreover, the program itself details in the presentation of the interview that the authorities estimate that Simon Leviev could have defrauded different women around the world of up to $10 million.or, while the Israeli omits that he was sentenced to three years in prison in Finland in 2015 for precisely defrauding several women. On that occasion, when he was arrested, he was found with two false passports, three false driver’s licenses and five American Express credit cards, also false (via Mtvuutiset, 2016).

But, above all, there is a phrase that causes a short circuit when we compare it with the other side of the coin that few know. In the interview we see how Leviev tries to exonerate himself from all blame, denying the women’s stories while making reference to what he is experiencing as a result of the success of the documentary. He says he doesn’t feel sorry for something he “didn’t do” but for “what is happening to me.” However, thanks to the fury of the documentary, he would be making his way to take advantage of his fifteen minutes of fame.

And it is that Leviev would be looking for his place as a new celebrity in Hollywood.

The Tinder scammer It would have been seen by more than 50 million people, causing a domino effect with two different aspects. For one thing, the documentary is so convincing that dating apps like Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Plenty of Fish and Hinge denied him the benefit of the doubt, barring him from their services. In addition, his Instagram profile has been completely deleted, although I myself verified that it was active and public when the documentary was released on February 2. But a day later it had been activated as a private profile. Of course, with such success, dozens of fake profiles have appeared.

And on the other hand, we have the path that Simon Leviev would be taking. According online, the young man would have signed with the Hollywood manager Gina Rodriguez of Gitoni Inc.”hoping to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.” The outlet reports that Leviev I would be looking for opportunities to collaborate on “podcasts, hosting a dating show, and/or writing a book.”

But that is not all. Leviev would also be taking advantage of his moment of fame through a profile on Cameo, an application used by celebrities, stars and celebrities to sell personalized messages and videos to fans. Such as birthday wishes, anniversaries, graduations, etc. And they charge for it.

Simon Leviev Cameo Profile

And Simon Leviev is charging between $300 for personalized messages and $1,400 for business. At the time of writing this article, it has about 411 fans with 30 opinions from satisfied “buyers”.

Also, ironically, right there he calls himself ‘The Tinder Swindler’: the title of the documentary in English. That is, ‘The Tinder scammer’. Do you want to clear his name then? Confused? I also.

Meanwhile, the paradox of all this is that his three alleged victims continue to pay the credits and debts created by supposedly lending him money. That, as they explain in the documentary with audio and details, he asked them to help him stay alive with the promise to return him. Two of them were his girlfriends, whom he would have convinced of his millionaire lifestyle traveling in private jets, dining in luxury restaurants, wearing designer clothes, etc. Well, it turns out that the three of them have created a GoFundMe campaign asking for help to get out of their debts.

Their goal is to reach $800,000, but they have barely raised a quarter of it.

The three alleged victims of The Tinder Scammer: Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjöholm on December 3, 2021 at Black Book, Soho, London. (Joshua Wilks/Netflix)

Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, was arrested in 2019 by Interpol for using a false passport. He was sentenced to 15 months in prison but released five months later in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the tabloid The Mirrorspent time offering services as a business advisor through a website, while The Times of Israel accused him of pretending to be a medical worker to receive the Covid-19 vaccine ahead of time. In turn, according to the same medium, Hayut is wanted for fraud in Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

I mentioned before tiger-king and the similarity with the social effect that we are experiencing. In 2020 we witnessed the success of Netflix centered on a flamboyant character, accused and sentenced for planning the murder-for-hire of his enemy. It was a phenomenon that turned its convicted protagonist into a media star from prison, campaigning for a presidential pardon while receiving thousands of letters from fans and Hollywood rushing to squeeze the story by greenlighting series and movies. Moreover, one of them was going to star Nicolas Cage. But like any social phenomenon, the rage went out of style. Joe Exotic is still in prison, he didn’t get the expected pardon and the projects have been canceled or have disappeared from the radar. Moreover, the second season recorded with his interviews from prison did not have the same impact, going rather unnoticed.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Simon Leviev goes the same way with a phenomenon that provokes curiosity at the extremes of the story, but disappears when the success is replaced with another release on the platform. He maintains his innocence but the authorities, as he mentions Inside Edition, they suspect otherwise. He has not been officially charged for the alleged frauds that the documentary captures, but he did serve a sentence for similar ones in the past. That’s why his efforts to give something to talk about by denying the story and his apparent attempt to jump into Hollywood smell more like a thirst for fame than any exoneration.

