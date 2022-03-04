The Tinder scammer strikes again: a British businesswoman said she contacted her on Instagram and what her strategy was

Tinder Scammer Simon Leviev briefly returned to social media allegedly looking for new victims Photo: Netflix.

A British businesswoman said that after the revelation of the “Tinder Scammer” scandal and the documentary about the case released by Netflix, its protagonist, Simon Leviev, contacted her on Instagram and tried to seduce her.

Clare Harris, a 33-year-old director originally from London but based in Tel Aviv, said she was contacted on Tuesday, March 1, by the Instagram account of Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut.

The scammer seems to be back on social networks, despite the fact that Tinder, his platform to conquer women and steal money from them, canceled his account for life after the scandal.

When Leviev contacted Harris on Instagram, she immediately recognized him and confronted him about his past, but he told her that all of this was “lies and nonsense” and that the women who appeared denouncing him in the successful Netflix documentary were “paid actresses.” .

“When I questioned him about his crimes, he started freaking out. He didn’t wash with me. He promptly deleted all the messages but I kept them. I have no doubt that he was trying to get close to me and get us to know each other”, Harris told The Sun.

Businesswoman Clarie Harris was contacted on Instagram by the Tinder Scammer

Currently Brazen Leviev, 32, who is dating Israeli model Kate Konlin, 24, has been accused of scamming $9.7 million worldwide from women he met on Tinder.

His case was the subject of a Netflix documentary watched by more than 50 million people that focused on how Leviev posed as the heir to a billionaire diamond businessman to seduce women using Tinder and try to persuade them to I would lend them money.

His modus operandi consisted of showing them his economic solvency from the outset and enchanting them with very expensive gifts and attentions, while telling them about the dangers in the world of diamonds and the number of dangerous enemies he had.

Then, he pretended that his accounts had been frozen, that he could not spend money directly, and took out credit cards or loans in the name of his girlfriends, until all his economic capacity was drained.

The Tinder Scammer gave his first interview on ITV’s daytime show Lorraine

But the man insisted to Harris that all the scam claims were very old and didn’t add up because he was capable of spending $300,000, $400,000 or many more in minutes and still had Ferraris lined up in his garage.

Leviev sent Clare three videos in which he reviews reams of printed documents highlighting what he says they are. factual errors from the show, including credit card statements, footage of him kissing an unidentified blonde, and plane tickets.

“To begin with, why does he add me when he has a girlfriend?” The British businesswoman asked herself.

“How do you think someone can be so stupid as to believe a word that comes out of their mouth? I called him a piece of shit and told him to prove that he didn’t con women. But she lost her temper”adds Harris.

“He messed with the wrong woman if he thought he could sneak into my life. Absolutely no way would I give him a dime. I’m sure his girlfriend won’t be too surprised to see her texting random women again. Boys will be boys. She’s Dating the “Tinder Scammer of Everything”sentenced the British.

The reality is that Leviev served two years in a Finnish prison for fraud and was released in 2017.

He was then arrested in 2019 in Israel and convicted on landmark charges of forgery, theft, and fraud, and was sentenced to 15 months in jail.

He is now in Israel and claims to be pursuing a career in Hollywood.

Samantha Hales, 36, made fun of Leviev last week, believed to be one of his first dating site conquests.

“He couldn’t make a move in the bedroom. It was a complete failure. I had to show him how he was”, the woman said.

Leviev is currently dating 24-year-old Israeli model Kate Konlin.

Of Harris’ allegations, a spokesperson for Leviev told The Sun: “Simon is not romantically involved with anyone other than Kate. All kinds of people are trying to get famous with him right now.”

“All of your accounts have been hacked and you currently do not have an account. When his account was active, he engaged with people who reached out to him because it’s no secret that he hopes to tell his side of the story in the near future.”he added.

Leviev’s Instagram account was deleted Thursday.

