The tiny blue bikini that Alexandra Daddario wore on the beach

The actress Alexandra Daddario boasted to his followers Instagram your vacation in the beachwithout specifying the destination where it was located.

The celebrity wore a tiny black bikiniwith high cut panties and a top strapless with which he showed his toned silhouette.

The Swimwear The two-piece that he used is part of the latest collection of the Sommer Swim brand, which is sold online for 168 dollars, which is equivalent to about 3,400 Mexican pesos.

Daddario36, only complemented his beach look with a white cap with blue letters.

For the photograph, the celebrity posed completely barefoot on an elevation with the sea in the background.

Alexandra Daddario is currently promoting the series based on the book trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witcheswritten by Anne Rice, produced by AMC.

AMC bought a collection of 18 Anne Rice novels in 2020, and the New York beauty joined the project last March. The actress She plays a doctor who is heiress to a New Orleans witch dynasty.

In the Serie stars like Bob Odenkirk, Joe Manganiello, Angela Simmons and Harry Hamlin also participate.

The first adaptation of Rice’s books will be Interview with the Vampirewhich is expected to be released later this year.

