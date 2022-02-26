The tiny Hulk cameo in the Marvel Studios series that no one had noticed until now

“Hawkeye”the most recent series of Marvel Studiospremiered in Disney+ last November 24in the midst of the expectation to know the history of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) after the events of “Avengers: Endgame” and the way his new apprentice came into his life, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

And such was the emotion of some fans for each production of Marvel Studios that many got up early or directly did not sleep waiting for Disney+ update its catalog week by week and allow you to see the episodes of this production of the UCM.

And it is that although the final episode of the first season of “Hawkeye” was very well received among the fans, the point that took the criticism and that disappointed the most was the post credits sceneone of the worst that remember of all the UCM.

Now, a little less than two months from his last episode, the visual effects supervisor of Industrial Light and Magic, Vincent Papixconfirmed the small cameo that it has Hulk on the “Hawkeye” and that until today was unknown by many. This is the first chapter of the series, where the battle of New York and where, in a tiny plane, appears the counterpart of Bruce Banner fighting against the army Chitauriwhile being watched by the little Kate Bishop.







This is the scene where the Hulk appears in “Hawkeye”. Photo: Twitter @hawkeyeofficial

The synopsis of “Hawkeye” indicates that: “Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail much more than the holiday spirit.”

It should be remembered that the last episode of “Hawkeye” premiered last wednesday December 22th through Disney+.