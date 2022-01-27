the tip of Sassuolo had a gun and drugs in auto- Corriere.it

The Uruguayan player on loan to Penarol found with a 9mm and 8 cartridges. His defense: I had to deliver the weapon to a fan

Serious trouble for Nicolas Schiappacasse, 23-year-old Uruguayan striker owned by Sassuolo, but on loan to Penarol. According to South American media reports, Schiappacasse – in the late evening of Wednesday 26 January – was arrested in Montevideo for possession of a firearm, specifically a 9 mm pistol and eight cartridges. It was the traffic police officers, during a routine check, who found the weapon. The player was in the company of three friends (a young man having a history of drug trafficking). The attacker, who was supposed to renew the loan to the Penarol for another six months after a long injury, he ended up in handcuffs and will have to stay there for at least 24 hours.

The story happened a few minutes before the friendly match between Penarol and Nacional. That’s where the attacker was going. Schiappacasse he allegedly explained to the investigators that he had to hand over the weapon to a fan present at the stadium. Also, aggravating the player’s position was the attempt, according to the police report, to get rid of the weapon before stopping the vehicle for inspection. The troubles certainly don’t end there. Because the agents also found some drug tablets. It should be remembered that Schiappacasse returned to Uruguay to try to revive a career that ran aground due to several injuries. For this Sassuolo had decided to lend it for six months (with option for another six) to Penarol. Between January and May 2019 the forward also wore the Parma shirt (three appearances). He arrived in Emilia on loan from Atletico Madrid. Later it was purchased by Sassuolo in fact. There are now many clouds on the horizon over his career. That have nothing to do with football.