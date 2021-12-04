World

the tip that changes your habits – Libero Quotidiano

There is a way to eliminate the bacteria present in the salad already packaged and sold in an envelope: it is olive oil. Yes, because a study coordinated by Severino Zara, professor of Agricultural Microbiology in the Department of Agriculture of the University of Sassari, demonstrated the powerful antimicrobial action of the oils.

In particular, he explains The Food Fact, on Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes and Escherichia coli. That is, the main culprits of food poisoning. Tests, carried out both in vitro and directly on the salad, tested 13 different varieties of olive oil belonging to the national germplasm and to that of Sardinia.

The result? Olive oils after only 15 minutes are capable of reduce by more than 90 percent the initial concentration of pathogens added to salads. The research, published in the international journal Food Control, therefore clarifies what are the aspects to reduce the microbial load on salads sold in bags. And it confirms the ability of olive oil to eliminate or inhibit pathogenic bacteria. These underlie the toxic infection, which manifests itself through nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Not to mention its nutritional and antioxidant properties thanks to the high concentration of monounsaturated fatty acids and the presence of phenolic compounds.

