The tip with which Julia Roberts, 54, gets her legs to be the same as in Pretty Woman

More than 30 years have passed since we first saw a very young Julia Robert play Vivian Ward, but we are sure that it could be another 30 years and we would continue to see the actress parading and posing with the same glamour, her iconic smile and, of course, her more than impressive toned legs.

Yes, the same as they continue to look just as firm and toned what then. You just have to see his last appearance on the red carpet to corroborate it.

For the occasion, the 54-year-old actress opted for a custom Alexander McQueen outfit consisting of a black blazer and a matching miniskirt that looked sensational on her. Although, not to do it with those legs.

The secret to get it? Well, it’s been known for years Julia Roberts turns to the Gyrotonic system for keeping fit and, likewise, we have also seen her work the lower body with greater or lesser intensity depending on the muscles that she was working on.

In this way, combining the aerobic exercises dictated by her trainer along with a session of body work that is usually made up of push-ups and sit-ups, the actress manages to keep her legs firm, free of any possible flaccidity.

How to make your legs look the same (or better!) than Roberts’s at 54

Yes, yes, we know. It is very good to know what the actress does to achieve that result, but, honestly, we are interested in knowing what exercises we can carry out to achieve that result. And, in that sense, you are in luck: Andrea, who was our coach of the month in January, shared with us a leg toning routine that Roberts would already like it!

For it, you only need about ten minutes to perform this combination of exercises with and without weightsome dumbbells and a resistance band (which are also on sale), like these:

As you can see, the routine is made up of 5 exercises that we detail below:

power lunge – hip opening feet to stabilize.

squat jump – gluteus well back, fall cushioning in squat.

power burpee – Lengthen your body well on the plank and raise your chest when you squat, don’t shrink, help yourself with your arms to keep yourself straight.

Weighted Alternate Lunges – go down deep, long travel, knee almost touches the ground, 90 degree angle in both legs.

Squat opens closes with resistance bands – constant tension on the band, knee and toe 45 degrees out.

Now, yes, to show off legs like Julia Roberts.