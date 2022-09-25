The “tips”, the lifesaver of waiters and their families

Santo Domingo, DR.

The tipswhich are usually a source for nutrition for employees and their familiesthey get young people out of delinquency, they help build homes, they provide the way to study and that can mean the first economic income, they also save lives.

Salaries can do all of the above, but since they are usually so low in a country where there is talk of cooperatives and not of unions defending rights, young people who receive tips could not live without them, could not enter university or survive bad times.

To do this job I asked bar and restaurant waiters for a long time about the value of tips they receive. Almost invariably I was told that without them they could not solve with their expensive family basketsclothing, studies and transportation.

The first experience about the attachment of employees, specifically waiters to tips, I suffered in the United States in the summer of 1966 while visiting the country with students Roberto Marcallé Abreu and Luis Gómez Mejía, invited by the State Department, as a contest prize.

That contest was about the role of youth in the economic and social development of the Dominican Republic, which was carried out in the entire country before the constitutional revolution and, although he believed that this had been forgotten, the US embassy had it pending.

One day, during the visit to New York, the gateway on that 30-day trip, we were having breakfast in a small restaurant on 7th. Avenue in Manhattan, near the hotel where we stayed. At the end of breakfast, we pay the bill, but neglect to leave the tip and endure an embarrassment.

Two waiters came out into the street behind the three of us loudly claiming their tip.. I told the boys, being the oldest: “let’s hurry up.” We came out of the bad time, but during the rest of that unforgettable trip across the United States, we never forget that tips save lives.

Without tips, which supermarket baggers now also enjoy, crime would be much higher and more young men and women would be in prostitution and mischief, would have dropped out of school and would not be counted in the honorable numbers of universities .

“That’s what we live for”

During my four-and-a-half-year stay (1979-1983) as Counselor and Consul General in Washington, DC, it was customary to visit the One Step Down restaurant and jazz club during lunch and invariably Friday or Saturday nights to witness top-class jazz evenings.

There I met specialized journalists who always visited the place like W. Royal Stokes. Stokes had joined The Washington Post in 1978, a year before I arrived. He was like the bible of jazz chronicling. He wrote several books, notably “The Jazz Scene.” He died at the age of 90 in 2021.

Another acquaintance from the One Step Down stage was Willis Conover, who produced “The Jazz Hour” for the Voice of the United States and organized jazz evenings such as the famous delivery of the Medal of Honor to Edward Kennedy Ellington, The Duke, during Richard Nixon’s presidency, at the White House.

In One Step Down I saw notable musicians on the scene in late 1979 and early 1980, most notably Tommy Flanagan, who was Ella Fitzgerald’s pianist for years, before Paul Smith and Oscar Peterson were. I enjoyed an unforgettable night with the trumpeter Chet Baker, which I will tell about in another installment.

At lunchtime there was no show, but music flowed from an old-fashioned jukebox with little acetate records. I was almost always served by the young waiter Dwight Moore, a New Jersey native. From seeing me there normally dressed in blue, one day he invited me to “lunch” in another place.

Dwight took me to a different place, a trendy restaurant on the city’s gleaming K Street. We had a kind of gastronomic “had” of very good taste. After ordering the bill, he took it and paid. Surprised, I noticed that the tip was very generous. I asked him and he told me: that’s what we live on”.

One of my nieces, Laura Menéndez Rosa, who is now married with a child in Oslo, Norway, told me that she had been left a tip as large as the price of the bill at a table in Savannah, Georgia. Millions of American students work in bars and cafes to pay for their studies.

10% tip

In 1962 the legal service of the 10% tip for consumption in Dominican bars and restaurants, under the impulse created by the unions after the fall of the dictatorship. With globalization and the Americanization of businesses, tips were extended to consumption for delivery.

Not long ago, heThe Dominican Supreme Court of Justice considered that the mandatory tip provided in article 228 of the Labor Code “should not be included in the accounts of food and beverages that would be consumed in a place other than the business or trade that sold them.”

The 10% tip has been built into business profits over time. Thus, Chinese restaurant owners gave waiters time off to take to the streets to protest when an attempt was made to eliminate that conquest. The reality is that tips are also shared between employers and workers.

Dominicans who used to tip 10% have followed the routine, although there is a legal 10% and an 18% tax that goes to the state. partly because of that eating in a first-class Dominican restaurant costs more than eating in New York, San Francisco of California or Madrid.

However, the Central Bank in recent figures places consumption in bars and restaurants as the main ingredient in the growth of the Dominican GDP. The constant increase in junk food restaurants, which doctors condemn, but consume contributes to the statistic.