The title of the new Fast & Furious has been revealed, and it contains a pun that you may miss
Presented as the final part of the saga Fast & Furious, the tenth opus is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated blockbusters of the moment. Good news, the film now has a title, Vin Diesel himself announced it, and it has just officially entered production.
The continuation under this advertisement
Rev the engines, the saga Fast & Furious is about to take a new turn, with the tenth part, announced as the very last of the adventures of Dominic Toretto and his family of crazy drivers. It was Vin Diesel who himself announced the good news on social networks, with a sober “Day One…” (“Day 1”). The production is therefore officially launched. The famous comedian has also published a visual announcing the air of nothing the title of the new project. And this title, apparently very simple, actually conceals a pun that you may have missed.
Fast & Furious 10
Fast & Furious the saga, so there are eleven feature films (including a spin-off Hobbs and Shaw, released in 2019) which attracted nearly 24 million spectators (!!) in French cinemas. We no longer count the number of trashed cars on set, but no one has forgotten the tensions between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. And obviously, everyone is still heartbroken at the mention of the sad fate of Paul Walker. However, let’s rejoice, the tenth opus is in the starting blocks (for the record, our opinion on the 9). And his name is FastX. That is Fast 10, in Roman numerals. Logic, you will tell us, this is the tenth opus. Except that’s not all.
Tighten your belt
In English, Fast X is called “fast ten”. Or almost “fast”, which will not escape English speakers. And fasten means to buckle or fasten. As in the expression “fasten your seatbelts” or “Fasten your seatbelts”. Fasten your seatbelts for the tenth opus of Fast & Furious ! This is a very clever way to make people want to see the film. The lettering of the X is also reminiscent of a lighthouse. In short, the message is clear, to close the saga, Vin Diesel and his friends will rush feet to the floor and a priori, it should rock!