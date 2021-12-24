Netflix, there are four films to see absolutely at Christmas: we reveal the titles not to be missed

The holiday season have come alive and many have already organized the programs, at least until New Year, if not the Epiphany. Among dinners, lunches and visits to relatives, visions of movies and tv series, perhaps those held in abeyance just in anticipation of these days of rest and vacation for those who can.

The streaming platforms which by subscription offer a vast catalog of titles are now widespread. Between these Netflix offers a series of productions dedicated to fans of engines and above all of Formula 1. Here are some of them.



Netflix, the four titles to see

Rush. Film of 2013, tells one of the most heated rivalries in the history of Formula 1, the one between James Hunt and Niki Lauda. The two pilots, played by Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl. The film is clearly centered on the ’76 World Championship, which Lauda competes as reigning World Champion, having won the previous one in his Ferrari. It is the world championship of the terrible Nurburgring accident, where the Austrian driver is involved in a very serious accident, with his car on fire and the signs of burns forever marking his body.

Schumacher documentary. It came out last September 15th; made by Netflix, tells the story of the seven-time World Champion. The family of the German champion actively participated in the realization and therefore in the documentary you can also admire the more private side of the sample, the relationship with his wife Corinna and with their children, with many touching and significant passages. The documentary ends with Meribel’s accident.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive. It’s a TV series made in three seasons of 10 episodes each. It was created by Netflix with the collaboration of Formula 1 and tells all the background as well as unveiling the behind the scenes of the F1 World Championships, the most followed motorsport in the world. The first season tells about the 2018 World Cup, the second, of course, the next one.

Fast as the Wind. It is the only title not focused on Formula 1 but on the world of GT racing; freely inspired by the life of the rally driver Carlo Capone, it tells the story of a young driver – Giulia De Martino (Matilda De Angelis) – and her brother Loris, played by Stefano Accorsi; the races of the Italian GT championship are intertwined with the life of the characters with a thrilling ending. Released in 2016 and known abroad with the title “Italian Race”, it won four Silver Ribbons and six David di Donatello.