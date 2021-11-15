the titles not to be missed

Do you love to spend your days among the pages of a good book or watching movies at the cinema and in streaming? You are in the right place. In this article we want to recommend you some of the best novels that inspired movies, allowing the viewer to experience the story in all its facets.

Books have always been an incredible source of inspiration for the world of cinema and TV. Some of the most beautiful novels arrived on the shelves of libraries, in fact, have seen their characters and their stories come to life, becoming movie And TV shows that have fascinated spectators from all over the world, giving them the opportunity to see what up until that moment they could only imagine and bringing new people closer to the story.

Must-see books that have inspired films

Come on love novels to those dedicated tofriendship, passing through the books ofhorror, the novels that have inspired the screenplays of films for the small and big screen are numerous and incredibly varied.

To help you not miss the best readings, which you can dive into before or after seeing the film, to experience the story born from the author’s pen at 360 °, we have selected some for you novels not to be missed, all accompanied by the official synopsis released by the publishing house.

My policeman. Story of an impossible love by Bethan Roberts

Let’s start talking to you about best books which inspired films with My policeman. Story of an impossible love of Bethan Roberts. The 9 November 2021, this novel set in England in 1950 inspired the film “My Policeman“, directed by Michael Grandage and produced by Amazon Studios, coming out soon, with protagonists Harry Styles and Emma Corrin.

PLOT

“After just two days of enjoying the possibilities offered by Venice, I said: ‘We should come and live here.’ And Tom’s answer was: ‘We should go to the moon’. But there was a smile on his lips. “

Marion and Patrick: so similar in their romantic presumption of getting what they want. For both, the object of desire is called Tom Burgess, a young man of irresistible and inscrutable charm. Tom is the older brother of Marion’s best friend. They met as teenagers and for her it was love at first sight. Shortly thereafter, Tom leaves for military service and then for the police academy, but Marion is determined to wait for him, to win him over, hoping for a marriage proposal. When he finally arrives, she is over the moon, oblivious to the signs that should warn her. Convinced that her love will be enough for both of them. Unaware that Tom has another life. Patrick is an artist and works as a curator at the Brighton museum. For him too Tom was love at first sight, a mad bliss for which he would be willing to risk everything. But in England in the late 1950s, where homosexuality is condemned by society and the law, marriage remains a safe haven for Tom. And so, Marion and Patrick will have to share Tom’s love, until one of them can’t resist anymore. And their three lives will be broken. Freely inspired by the story of the writer EM Forster and beautifully told through the alternating points of view of Marion and Patrick, a poignant story of impossible loves and disappointed hopes.

IT by Stephen King

In our list dedicated to the books that inspired films, one could certainly not miss what is considered a real one classic of literature horror, born from the pen of the master of horror, Stephen King: IT. This novel, published in 1986, inspired both the homonymous television miniseries starring Tim Curry as the scary Pennywise, that movies IT And IT – Chapter 2, released in theaters in 2017 and 2019, and directed by Andy Muschietti.

PLOT

In a laughing and sleepy American town, a group of kids, playing through the sewers, awakens a shapeless and monstrous creature from a primordial sleep: It. And when, many years later, It reappears to ask for his blood tribute, same children, now adults, abandon their family and their work to return to fight it. And the nightmare begins again. An illuminating journey along the dark corridor that leads from the puzzling mysteries of childhood to those of maturity.

Birds of Paradise by AK Small

Among the most beautiful books that have inspired films we also find a novel released in Italian bookstores on October 19, which speaks of dance, friendship And sacrifices: Birds of Paradise by AK Small. The film of the same name is also based on this novel Amazon Original with Kristine Froseth And Diana Silvers, available on Prime Video starting September 24.

PLOT

Kate is a thunderstorm in the middle of summer: courageous, unscrupulous, excessive in everything she does.

Marine is the calm after the storm: thoughtful, diligent, moderate. Despite being so different, Kate and Marine have always been friends and shoe mates.

Since they were little girls they have attended the prestigious Nanterre dance school and are now one step away from achieving their dream: to become part of the Paris Opera Company. Only one, however, will be chosen and will be the only winner of the Prize.

Being at the top of the weekly school rankings means getting closer and closer to the goal, but winning the Prize is not that simple. Much depends on what you are ready to do to earn it, what limits you are willing to overcome.

For Kate and Marine, getting involved will mean reviving old wounds that have never healed, with serious consequences for their future. And also hurt each other. Because friendship is not stronger than competition. Or maybe yes and, like love, it is able to conquer everything.

Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

If we talk about books that have inspired films, we certainly cannot fail to mention a timeless classic, still incredibly loved today: Little Women from Louisa May Alcott. Published between 1868 and 1869, Little Women has inspired numerous transpositions, including the 1994 film starring Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst and the 2019 film starring Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep and Emma Watson.

PLOT

One year, the story between the first and last page of Piccole Donne lasts so long. It is Christmas when you immerse yourself in the world of minimal physical boundaries, yet boundless, of the March sisters. And it’s always Christmas, the next one, when you leave it. In between, the lives of four adolescents decided to bring out the best from those defects that make them very human: there is Meg, who cannot help but dream of herself surrounded by the luxuries that poverty deprives her of; there is Josephine, known as Jo, an immeasurable passion for stories and a suffocating intolerance for the limits imposed on her by being born a woman; Beth, quiet and silent, more satisfied by being a spectator in the life of her sisters than by being the protagonist of her own; and finally Amy, vain and selfish, too focused on gazing at every reflective surface to care what happens to those around her. Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy are four “little women” with different yet complementary characters, united by that unique and special bond that feeds on laughter under the covers and shared awakenings, on furious quarrels and frowning apologies, on loaned and raw clothes. times lived in each other’s stories: sisterhood. And it is precisely the power of this bond that makes a story as small as its protagonists great, a story in which the path of one becomes that of all. And, as only happens with the classics, also the path of the reader.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone by JK Rowling

We can only close this article entirely dedicated to the films whose stories came to life on the small and big screen that with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone from JK Rowling, the novel that gave birth not just the saga dedicated to the homonymous wizard, but also to something magical And timeless, so much so that years after the release of the latest book and film, the official Harry Potter Fan Club has over 37 million members.

PLOT

Harry Potter is predestined: he has a lightning bolt-shaped scar on his forehead and causes strange phenomena, such as having his hair grow back inexorably in one night by the evil uncles. But only on the occasion of his eleventh birthday are revealed to him his nature and destiny, and the mysterious world to which he belongs by right. A world where magic reigns; a universe populated by letter owls, flying brooms, Brussels sprouts flavored candies, portraits that run away …

Now that you know the books that have inspired films not to be missed