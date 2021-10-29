the titles recommended by Amazon Prime Video

FIRST VIDEO FILES: November – On the occasion of Halloween he was born in Lucca Comics & Games, Amazon has decided to share a list of advice regarding titles to watch, available in streaming on Prime Video.

When the most important anniversaries or events are approaching Amazon he usually shares with his users advice on upcoming titles or titles already available on its streaming platform, to allow the latter to get right mood and enjoy entertainment designed especially for them. After sharing a series of suggestions dedicated to souls, on the occasion of the release on Prime Video from Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, Amazon has decided to celebrate the Halloween night and the biggest geek event of the year: the Lucca Comics & Games.

Prime Video Recommended Titles in November

On Amazon Prime Video it’s time for Halloween, comics, anime, sci-fi and adventures: da ET – The Terrestrial Extrta to Lum, the girl from space, there are numerous titles recommended within the FIRST VIDEO FILES of November 2021 from Amazon.

If you’d like to get carried away by the titles recommended by Amazon that you find below, all accompanied by the official synopsis released by the platform, we remind you that to access the catalog you must have signed up for a subscription.

I know what you did

A year after the fatal car accident that rocked their graduation night, a group of teenagers find themselves tied by a dark secret and haunted by a brutal killer. As they try to find out who is chasing them, the boys reveal the dark side of their seemingly perfect city, and of themselves.

Bates Motel

Horror drama, tells the troubled adolescence of Norman Bates (Freddie Highmore) and the obsessive and morbid relationship with his mother, Norma (Vera Farmiga). After the apparently Western death of her husband, the two move to the small town of White Pine Bay, Oregon, where they run an old motel. From this moment, a terrible chain of events influences and shapes Norman’s psyche, revealing its dark side.

Mother!

Horror directed by Darren Aronofsky, and starring Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, tells the story of a couple who live in an old farmhouse in the middle of the woods, destroyed by a fire and rebuilt with the help of a mysterious crystal. The arrival of unexpected guests will upset their peaceful existence.

A spacecraft from an alien planet forgets one of the expedition members on Earth. Elliott (Henry Thomas), a Californian child, finds the alien in the backyard and decides to adopt it, keeping it hidden from his mother with the help of his brothers. On Halloween night, Elliott will try to help him get home.

Welcome to The Blumhouse

For those who want to spend a long night of fear, there are the two chapters of “Welcome to the Blumhouse”, a project consisting of eight genre films produced by Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Television and Amazon Studios. Featuring Blumhouse’s trademark thrilling suspense, each present a unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces. The films in the project are: The Manor, Nocturne, The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, Black as Night, Madres and Bingo Hell.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Two-season horror drama set ten years after the outbreak of the Zombie apocalypse, tells the story of a group of teenagers who grew up in the midst of planetary catastrophe, never having known the world before the undead.

Motherland: Fort Salem

In today’s alternate world, witches ended their persecution 300 years earlier by making a deal with the US government that sees them on the front lines of fighting for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons.

The Expanse

An action-packed sci-fi adventure that explores the human depths in contrast to the vast limits of the known universe. The series takes place in a future where humanity has colonized the Solar System and the populations of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt are in conflict.

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart reprises his iconic role as the legendary Jean-Luc Picard, played for seven seasons in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” and follows the character’s story in a new chapter of his life.

Demon Slayer – The Mugen Train

Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the demon slaying team, the Pillar of Flames Rengoku Kyojuro. The group will face the demon aboard the Mugen train, launched at insane speed on the tracks of absolute desperation, thus falling into an infinite dream.

Lum, the girl from space

Ataru Moroboshi is a listless high school student who often runs into problematic and embarrassing situations. Despite being engaged to Shinobu, every occasion is good to flirt with the beautiful women he meets. One day, when he returns home, he is welcomed by an alien who wants to invade the Earth, but grants its inhabitants only one chance of salvation: if in ten days the boy succeeds in chasing after the young and beautiful Lum, daughter of the Lord of the Aliens, the invaders will peacefully withdraw their spacecraft and the planet will be free. Incredibly, Ataru succeeds in the difficult undertaking, but Lum falls in love and decides to live with him forever, convinced that he wants to marry her.

Bleach S 1-5

Inspired by the manga of the same name written and drawn by Tite Kuboa, it stars Ichigo Kurosaki, a fifteen-year-old student with the ability to see ghosts, and Rukia Kuchiki, a Shinigami who meets him during a hunt for a Hollow (evil spirit). During the battle with the spirit, Rukia is seriously injured and is forced to transfer part of her powers to Ichigo, who accepts the Shinigami’s proposal in an attempt to protect her family, but things will not go as they imagine.

Blade of The Immortal

Adapted from the manga by Hiroaki Samura, the series takes place in the Edo period, an era of warriors: the Immortal, Manji, the Slayer of Hundreds, meets Rin, a woman who has sworn to avenge her parents and who is looking for a group of swordsmen – Ittou-ryu. Rin asks Manji to be her bodyguard on her journey. The man refuses, but in Rin he sees his own deceased sister. Thus begins the battle that will bring even the immortal Manji to his knees. For this reason Manji promises to make amends by killing 1000 evil men, and until he does, he will be kept alive by “sacred blood worms”, extraordinary creatures that allow him to survive almost any injury and to reattach limbs as well. severed after hours of separation.

Psyco-Pass

In the distant future, in 2113, thanks to advances in technology it is possible to scan the minds of individuals and precisely monitor their mental state, inclinations and personality. This technique, called “Psycho-Pass”, has the purpose of measuring the “Coefficient of Crime” inherent in everyone, up to determining their arrest or death penalty.

Invincible

From the creator of The Walking Dead, Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound / Image comics of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, the series tells the story of Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a 17-year-old like many, if not was that his father is Omni-man (JK Simmons), the most powerful superhero on the planet. However, as Mark begins to develop his superpowers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Fairfax

Starting October 29 on Prime Video, the Amazon Original animated comedy series for adults created by Matthew Hausfater, Aaron Buchsbaum and Teddy Riley, follows the adventures of four best friends in middle school, as they continue their quest for prestige on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles, the beating heart of hypebeast culture.

China, Il

The animated series is set in the University of China, Illinois, where brothers Steve and Frank Smith teach in the history department. The bad example of the university staff and the unruly behavior of the students, who get drunk during their study hours, trying to avoid their responsibilities in every way, make this Institute the “worst college” in the United States.

Available from November 1st.

Mr. Pickles

Created by Will Carsola and Dave Stewart, the series follows the Goodman family, who live in the small community of Old Town, with Tommy, their 6-year-old son, and Mr. Pickles, their border collie. Tommy, still naive and innocent, adores his dog, but does not know that he hides a murderous streak: the two spend their days romping around the city, while, unbeknownst to everyone, from time to time Mr. Pickles sneaks away. secretly to kill and maim his countless victims, whom he often reassembles and resurrects to submit to his orders. Through his murderous and evil fury, especially towards those who threaten and annoy his little master, Mr. Pickles brings some order to the town of Old Town, and solves the crimes that went unpunished by a dull sheriff.

Available from November 1st.

Robot Chiken

Stop-motion animation, pop culture references and humor are the unmistakable elements of this two Annie Awards and six Emmy Awards winning series created and produced by Seth Green and Matthew Senreich, together with screenwriters Douglas Goldstein and Tom Root. The series focuses on the parody of pop culture, with unmistakable references to toys, movies, shows and television sketches.

Available from November 1st.

ATHF

Aqua Teen Hunger Force (ATHF) tells the surreal adventures of Fritto (a talking box of french fries with a mustache, very clever), Frullo (a five-foot-tall white milkshake, liar and full of himself) and Meatball, three products from anthropomorphic fast food restaurants living together in a suburban neighborhood, with a human neighbor named Carl.

Available from November 1st.

The Venture Bros

The series combines action and adventure, comedy and drama, in the story of the events that see the Venture family as protagonist, composed of the brothers Hank and Dean, two inconclusive teenagers, albeit moved by noble intentions, and by the scientist father, Doctor Venture, emotionally insecure and questionable ethics. The family’s bodyguard, Brock Samson, a very violent secret agent, and his temporary replacement and former criminal, Sergeant Hatred, also appear in the series, along with the self-proclaimed arch enemy of the family: The Monarch, a supervillain with the likeness of a butterfly.

Available from November 1st.