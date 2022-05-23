The titles that will no longer be seen soon on Amazon Prime Video

The month of May is ending and Amazon Prime Video must make some space for premieres and news to come. We have made a selection of the best titles that will no longer be available in the coming days. Series and movies that we think you should see before we lose sight of them.

The series leaving Amazon Prime Video shortly they are as follows:

Bull (T1): Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull, a tremendously cheeky and captivating person. The series shows his beginnings, founding one of the most prolific consulting agencies in history. The specialized website IMDb gives it an interesting 7.0. It will stop being seen on Amazon Prime Video on May 26.

The Black List (S1): if you have the chance, don’t miss one of the platform’s franchise series. James Spader, Megan Boone and Diego Klattenhoff lead the cast of this police series that has an 8.0 rating and IMDb. It will no longer be available on May 31.

SWAT(T1): The city of Los Angeles is the setting for this action series. The special SWAT unit will deal with the criminals they are chasing. With Shemar Moore and Stephanie Sigman. It will no longer be available on Amazon Prime Video on May 31.

MacGyver (T1): modern version of the mythical inventor and escapist who dazzled an entire generation. Lucas Till stars in this action and adventure series, where the protagonist must solve the strangest and most complicated cases.

Stargate SG-1 (T1): Richard Dean Anderson (the former MacGyver), is Colonel Jack O’Neill. He leads his SG-1 team, exploring the worlds hidden by a mysterious stargate. Michael Shanks, Christopher Judge and Amanda Tapping round out the cast of this sci-fi series.

Leonard (T1): the series narrates the life of the great inventor Leonardo da Vinci, through all the works that left their mark on humanity. A tremendously prolific life, but also tormented by her search for perfection in his work.

Tell me how it happened (T1): little to say about this series, mythical for many Spanish homes. Imanol Arias and Ana Duato are a young couple trying to adapt to the constant changes in the society in which they live.

Movies that will soon no longer be available on Amazon Prime Video :

overlord: This is one of the most exciting movies of recent years. JJ Abrams is behind this war movie, and a lot of action. A team of American paratroopers will face an unknown enemy, a body of Nazi super-soldiers. If you like strong emotions, you will love Overlord.

Bumblebee: 2018 film from the Transformers school, and that deals with the relationship between humans and machines. Bumblebee must save our planet from the threat of the Decepticons, with the help of a teenage girl.

The Water Master: 2015 film with Russell Crowe and Olga Kurylenko. A father arrives in the Turkish peninsula in search of his children who disappeared during the First World War. There he will stay in a hotel, owned by a beautiful woman. He will leave the platform on May 31.



RENT, the hit musical, is also leaving Amazon Prime Video.

RENT: Pulitzer Prize-winning story and rock opera by Jonathan Larson. It tells the life of a group of bohemians in New York’s East Village. All of them struggle to open their path sentimentally and professionally, in a confusing and complicated time.

The chosen ones: suspense and horror film, where a six-year-old boy is apparently “marked” by an alien. It will no longer be available on May 31.

Love on the air: From the year 2015, and with a score of 6.9 on IMDb, it is a history of radio. Sonia moves to Chicago to be with her boyfriend and have a new radio show. She will soon experience some events that will change her life completely. She will leave Amazon Prime Video on May 31.

White Boy Rick: Another great performance by Matthew McConaughey, in this 2019 action-thriller drama. Set in Detroit in the 1980s, in the midst of the crack epidemic and with the war on drugs as the common thread.

Holmes & Watson: adaptation of the British classic, directed by Etan Cohen and starring comedians Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly. Sherlock Holmes and his assistant John Watson must put an end to the evil James Moriarty.

You can subscribe to Amazon Prime for 3.99 euros/month (without permanence) or for 36 euros per year. And don’t forget that you have a 30-day free trial. Become an Amazon Prime member and enjoy all the advantages they offer you.

read also