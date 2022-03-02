the titles you need to play right now

Between its impressive graphics capabilities, unique 3D audio technology, and innovative DualSense controller, it’s no wonder the PlayStation 5 is flying off the shelves. However, it is the games that count. The PS5 continues Sony’s ability to deliver captivating exclusives that are complemented by some great third-party releases to give us a full library of games.

For those lucky enough to own or purchase a standard PS5 or the PS5 Digital Edition, we’ve rounded up the best console games available across a wide range of genres.

Don’t forget to join our Telegram group. For more recommendations, offers and reviews read CNN Underscored in Spanish

‘Sifu’ puts players in the role of a nameless fighter seeking to avenge the death of his father. A unique twist on developer Slocap’s debut martial arts game, Sifu combines arcade-style fighting action with a good story. Players have to master the game’s complex fighting system where death means resurrection, with the twist that you will age several years. Getting stronger but getting weaker in health with each kill, players are limited in the number of kills before ending the game, which makes it extremely interesting.

The undisputed king of rally racers, the Dirt series from Codemaster continues to up the ante with each release. ‘Dirt 5’ brings the series to the next generation of consoles in a wonderful 125Hz refresh rate for those with TVs that support it. Then there are PS5-specific enhancements like DualSense capabilities that make racing feel more immersive. In addition to offering online multiplayer, it is the only racing game available on PlayStation 5 with four-player split screen.

The game Playstation 3 original Demon’s Souls it was met with a lukewarm response when it was released in the United States more than a decade ago. Since then, creator From Software has become a pioneer with follow-ups like ‘Dark Souls’ and ‘Bloodborne’. which show that there are players who want an overwhelmingly brutal difficulty. Developed by Bluepoint Games, ‘Demon’s Souls’ it doesn’t change many of the fundamentals that made the original a cult classic. A challenging action RPG, it features a unique take on death. However, the visual presentation is a great showcase of what the PlayStation 5 can really do.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Arguably the best looking PlayStation 5 game available, ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ is a showcase of everything amazing about Sony’s latest console. From the visual presentation and use of spatial audio to the implementation of DualSense, developer Insomniac Games set a new standard within the current generation of consoles.

PS5 exclusive ‘Returnal’ sees protagonist Selene trying to break out of an infinite time loop after crashing on a mysterious planet called Atrops. To help her do so, players use high-tech weaponry to shoot through randomly generated areas in one of the best titles of its kind available on console. There is a sense of wonder, awe, and achievement, as each kill serves as a lesson.

Horizon Zero Dawn was a third-person adventure RPG in which players stepped into the shoes of Aloy, a huntress trying to survive a world overrun by machine-like creatures. For the PlayStation 5-focused sequel Horizon Forbidden West, Aloy looks better than ever, and there’s a larger but denser open world to explore. The game’s mix of ranged and melee combat has been enhanced with more abilities for Aloy’s spear, and players can utilize new traversal mechanics, including underwater exploration.

It builds on its predecessor with non-stop action in a better looking open world New York that takes advantage of the PS5’s higher resolution texture quality and ray tracing. Although the single-player campaign is a relatively short 8-10 hours, swinging through the city and fighting bad guys is as enjoyable as ever through the DualSense controls. The story of Miles trying to balance his life as a superhero and a teenager also hits all the right notes.

The first next-gen release from Dishonored maker Arkane Studios, Deathloop it’s an exclusive PlayStation 5 console with tons of style and phenomenal gameplay to match. Players step into the shoes of the assassin Colt, a man trapped in a time loop who has to kill eight Visionaries before midnight. If not, he has to repeat the whole day and start over. Meanwhile, he is attacked by Julianna, a mysterious woman who will do anything to stop him. In a nice twist, players can take on the role of Julianna to stop Colt’s progress. Like Dishonored, there’s no one way to pull it off due to gameplay mechanics that cater to many playstyles, from stealth combat to outright mayhem.

MX$1,214

The Uncharted series is known for delivering some of the most explosive platforming and cinematic action in gaming today. A remaster of the current generation PlayStation 4 games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the Legacy of Thieves Collection makes a number of enhancements to these two beloved action-adventure games. These include visual enhancements like the ability to play the games at a high refresh rate of 120Hz, as well as spatial audio and DualSense capabilities.

If Resident Evil 7: Biohazard led the series back to its scariest survival horror roots, Resident Evil Village takes that foundation and dials up the action to the levels of Resident Evil 4. A methodically paced survival horror game set in a European-inspired town, the latest Resident Evil game strikes a perfect balance between intense combat and intricate puzzles. for which the series is known. As well as offering DualSense controls, Resident Evil Village supports spatial audio, which helps heighten the scary moments.

Released in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima was praised as a stunning open-world action game about a samurai tasked with protecting Tsushima against the first Japanese Mongol invasion. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions, the game plays out like a classic samurai movie like “Yojimbo”, complete with nail-biting showdowns against multiple enemies. For the new Ghost of Tsushima: Directors Cut, many more features have been added to take advantage of the additional power of the PS5. This includes resolution

4K dynamics, improved load times, Japanese lip sync, DualSense support and spatial audio along with new quests across the expanded Iki Island.

The Serie NBA 2K continues to improve with each annual release, and NBA 2K22 is no exception. In addition to overhauling offensive and defensive gameplay, the fatigue system has also been overhauled. On next-gen consoles, the massive open-world online hub The City returns. This time around, The City features non-playable characters to interact with along with a quest system. Another standout next-gen feature comes in the form of The W, a single-player career mode for WNBA players.

MX$ 829

Madden NFL 22 makes some big refinements for the second PS5 entry. The biggest changes come in Franchise mode, with various ways to make a championship-winning team. When it comes to the on-field gaming experience, the next-gen console’s biggest enhancements include the Gameday Atmosphere, which takes into account the impact of the crowd on the game, including a boost meter. The artificial intelligence in this Electronic Arts game gets enhancements through Next-Gen Stats: Star-Driven AI with real-world NFL stats that determine how players perform in-game.

Square Enix’s first Marvel-based video game, Marvel’s Avengers, didn’t exactly set the world on fire. Its Eidos-Montreal-developed follow-up, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, more than makes up for the comic’s mistake. The single player campaign has player control team leader Star-Lord as he issues commands to other members such as Gamora and Groot. In addition to offering a respectable shooting experience, the beautiful visuals, great soundtrack, and comedic voice acting really help Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy stand out.

Inspired by classic franchises such as The Legend of Zelda, Kena: Bridge of spirits, developed by Ember-Lab, does well to pay tribute. Players explore a lush world with skillful, fast-paced combat that must be seen to be truly appreciated. Helping players on their journey are collectible companions called Rotarians. Rots are not only cute but can also be used in traversal and combat.