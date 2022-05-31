The Tivoli cinema begins June with the premieres of El sastre de la mafia and El secret de la Vicky

June arrives, the month in which we will land in the summer of 2022 and with it, two new premiere films also arrive in the dark room of the Tívoli cinema in Burjassot. A fabulous cinema that will soon stop being covered during the summer months to move to the Summer Terrace. For now, the cinematographic program for the beginning of June will still be screened at the Tívoli and, on the weekend of June 3 to 5, it will be covered by the films El sastre de la mafia and El secret de la Vicky, as a proposal for all the family and in the Valencian version.

On Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th, in a night session, at 10:30 p.m. and on Sunday, June 5, at 7:30 p.m., The Mafia Tailor will be screened, a film that will take viewers on a journey to dark Chicago from the 1950s. Directed by Graham Moore and not recommended for children under 16, the film introduces Leonard (Martk Rylance), an English tailor who made suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. After a personal tragedy he ends up in Chicago, working at a small tailor shop in a tough part of town where he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a family of gangsters. This family of mobsters will try to take advantage of Leonard’s gentle and accommodating nature, who along with his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) will be involved with the mafia in an increasingly serious way.

On the other hand, and as an option for the whole family, the film El secret de la Vicky arrives at the Tivoli, which will be screened in a version in Valencian. The French film is directed by Denis Imbet and features Victoria, an eight-year-old girl who has not spoken a word since her mother’s death. Her father, Stéphane, takes her to live in the mountains with the idea that the situation will improve. The miracle occurs when, during a walk in the woods, a shepherd gives him a puppy named Misterio. Vicky thus regains her joy and speech, but everything gets complicated when Stéphane discovers that Misterio is not really a dog but a wolf. It will thus be seen in the conflict between two great dangers: the risks of living with what will become a wild animal, and those of Victoria returning to her silence. El secret de la Vicky will be screened on Friday the 3rd and Saturday the 4th at 7:30 p.m. and also on Sunday the 5th at 4:30 p.m.

Through http://cultura.burjassot.org/ you can check the schedules of all the films, as well as buy tickets online, at a single price of 4 euros. Tickets can also be purchased at the box office one hour before the start of the screening. The Tivoli billboard will continue throughout the month of June and the next premiere to arrive in the dark room is Jurassic World: Dominion.