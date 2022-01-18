the Tobey Maguire movie we missed

In the mid-2000s Spider-Man was synonymous with Sam Raimi. The American director had in fact created his own Spider-Man in such an iconic way that it is still perfect now. The first two chapters are among the best Spidey movies ever made, and many still use them as a source of inspiration. Then came the third, which had a lot of problems between Raimi himself and the production. And in fact the final product was not at the level of the previous two. But despite this, Sony had announced the fourth chapter, as the third had brought home a great box office, the highest of the three.

In the beginning everyone was supposed to return, from Maguire to Dunst to JK Simmons. And above all for Raimi it was a sort of redemption film, because he wanted to remedy the errors of the previous one. But the script to make it perfect was taking him a long time, and Sony didn’t want to allow him any delays. Spider-Man 4 was then canceled moving on to the reboot with Andrew Garfield (who then suffered the same fate with the cancellation of The Amazing Spider-Man 3). But what would this fourth chapter have been like?

Spider-Man 4 and 5

In the meantime, there was the idea of ​​shooting 4 and 5 back to back, to have a broader overview. But it already seemed like too big a feat, and Raimi had revealed that they were only focusing on the fourth chapter. There was, however, a doubt concerning Kirsten Dunst, since he had not yet reached an agreement on the contract. The fact remains that, however, with the release date set for May 6, 2011, filming was due to begin in March 2010.

There were problems but everything seemed to be on the right track to continue. Raimi had made it clear to fans that Bruce Campbell would be returning in some way. Not only that, it had promised him a bigger role than the small cameos he had had in previous films. And so it was quite plausible that we would get a taste of Mysterio in this movie.

Lizard, the Vulture and the Sinister Six

But the rumors centered mostly on Dr. Curt Connors, who would later become the Lizard. Dylan Baker, the actor who played him, had given some interviews to that effect. By saying just plainly that he wanted to play the villain too, not just Dr. Connors. And Raimi himself had confirmed that Lizard is one of his favorite Spider-Man villains, as well as then producer Grant Curtis. But despite this in the end it seemed that Lizard was not one of the first villains considered for the film.

It was the mistress the Vulture, who had a face well known to play him: John Malkovich, although Ben Kingsley was first considered. The rumors about him were almost confirmations, also because he would have brought with him a storyline that would have involved Peter on several levels. Kirsten Dunst seemed really out of the picture at that point, but they still wanted to give Peter a new love story. And the ideas were to focus on a girl who would later turn out to be the Vulture’s daughter.

Furthermore, Raimi’s plans were long-term, in view of an arrival of the Sinister Six. And it looks like Malkovich’s Adrian Toomes would have been the catalyst for the evil supergroup. In fact, there are other villains that have appeared in the production ideas. There was talk of Electro, Rhyno, Shocker and Mysterio himself, probably in a cameo at the end only to have it in the next film. There are in fact storyboards showing Spidey handing him over to the police.

The Black Cat

But there was one certainty, namely the Black Cat. It was indeed safe the presence of Anne Hathaway as Felicia Hardy, with even an audition passed. And perhaps she would have been the Vulture’s daughter, complicating Peter’s sentimental choice even more.

Our Spidey would have fallen in love with her only to later discover the link with the villain. This would have accentuated the introspective part of the film, because once again Peter would have to choose between love and being a superhero. Sam Raimi’s intentions were in fact to go back to the origins of the character, digging into his essence.

Being the long-term plans, given that a hypothetical Spider-Man 6 would have seen the definitive entry into the scene of the Sinister Six, the Vulture would not have died in the fourth chapter, and who knows if maybe Peter would have tried to save him because he was in love with his daughter. . Although in reality the Vulture magazine had then published some background on the plot of the film. According to these leaks the Vulture would actually have died at Peter’s hand, eventually leading to the breakup with his daughter. At that point Peter would have thrown away the mask and abandoned his Spider-Man powers. Maybe a tragic end to prepare for the rebirth in the fifth chapter and the final clash of the sixth, perhaps against the Vulture, who actually never really died.

The premature end of Spider-Man 4

This is therefore all we know about the film ever made by Sam Raimi. Also according to the words of James Vanderbilt about Spider-Man 4, screenwriter of the two Amazing and also called at the time for the film, the script was actually ready. It is not certain if all this information and stories were present, but certainly Sony was determined to complete the project.

Sam Raimi, however, was unable to stay on schedule, and in the meantime Sony already had a reboot among his ideas. The director then decided to abandon the film, closely followed by Tobey Maguire and finally collapsing Spider-Man 4. Raimi ultimately wanted the fourth to be his best Spidey ever, but sadly he never saw the darkness of the room.