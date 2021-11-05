the token collapses by 17%

Vertical collapse for Shiba Inu today, which at the time of writing is losing 17% and is trading at $ 0.00005368 after a series of transactions involving a Wallet that moved $ 2.3 billion.

As you can see in the tweet at the bottom, on Tuesday the wallet carried out four transactions of exactly 10,000,000,100,000 SHIB each, across four different portfolios. Each of these was worth about $ 586 million, for a total of about $ 2.3 billion.

The wallet had already been identified in the past and users had started monitoring it, assuming that the owner had forgotten or lost the access key since it was dormant since last year. Evidently, however, this was not the case and the tweet published by the Unusual Whales account that announced the return to the activity caused many fears in the community that evidently began to sell its tokens.

The wallet in question in fact possessed such a high percentage of SHIB that any liquidation would have caused a huge collapse in prices. And so it was: the movements triggered one downward pressure on the price which fell by 31.2% compared to SHIB’s all-time high of seven days ago.

Unusual Whales explained that the owner of the wallet had bought 8,000 SHIB dollars last August: within 400 days the amount grew to 5.7 billion dollars and represents 16% of the total capitalization.

A few days ago, Edward Snowden warned SHIBA INU investors in the wake of Elon Musk’s tweets on SHIB.