The token that pays off in Shiba Inu is flying at + 100% today

Wednesday evening some of the coins inspired by Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted strong gains despite both DOGE and SHIB losing ground, and one token marked an increase of more than 100%.

What happened

At the time of publication, ShibRWD (CRYPTO: SRWD) was up 117% daily to $ 0.00000001065.

The coin gained over 120% on both Bitcoin that a Ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin was in the daily red by more than 1% at $ 0.1629 at the time of publication; Shiba Inu has lost nearly 3% to $ 0.00002729 in the past 24 hours.

Because it is important

ShibRWD is described as a reflection token based on Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) which generates dividends in Shiba Inu.

The digital currency announced its primary listing on the cryptocurrency exchange BitMart on Twitter, with trading starting on January 26.

Current token investors will have the option to transfer their holdings in the ShibRWD project to Bitmart.

