the toll-free number has been activated

While waiting for the water bonus platform to be active, there is the possibility of knowing the toll-free number. That’s when you can contact him and at what number.

Over the last few times we have seen so many bonus available to citizens. The pandemic had a negative impact on the economy and the government took the field. Among the many bonuses that have been reported, the water incentive has recently come out. At the moment, however, the platform for the bonus has not yet been activated. Therefore it is not possible to proceed with the presentation of the application.

While waiting for the platform to be activated, some good news has arrived. In fact, the green number for anyone interested. A move by the Ministry of Ecological Transition which allows the likely beneficiaries to start testing the ground. But, in short, what is the water bonus about?

Water Bonus: what is it?

This measure is a refund that can reach a maximum of 1,000 euros. It is recognized following specific expenses. The first concerns the supply and installation of ceramic sanitary ware with a maximum discharge volume of 6 liters. This option includes plumbing and masonry works. Plus the decommissioning and dismantling of the previous system.

The second option concerns the supply and installation of taps And mixers for bath And kitchen. This includes devices that allow flow control. Here, too, the flow rate is up to 6 liters per minute. It reaches 9 liters per minute for shower heads and shower columns. The bonus, here too, concerns the dismantling and disposal of the previous structures. To have access to the bonus, the following rules must be respected.

Expenses incurred by 31 December 2021;

by 31 December 2021; THE payments they must be done through traceable measures. Cash is excluded;

they must be done through traceable measures. Cash is excluded; Bonus available only once and for a structure;

Request to be done exclusively on the water bonus platform. Reimbursement maximum of 1,000 euros;

to be done exclusively on the water bonus platform. maximum of 1,000 euros; Together with the question one must show one of the expense invoice And business document.

The active toll-free number

The activation of the toll-free number by the Ministry arrived yesterday. For anyone wanting information, the number to remember is 800.090.545. The service is available from Monday to the Friday from 8 to 15.