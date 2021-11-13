the “Tom Cruise” of the goalposts threatens Mancini’s blues

Yann Sommer, goalkeeper of Switzerland, says he is sure of being able to beat Mancini’s Italy despite the fresh preceding the European Championships.

The triumphal journey of Roberto Mancini with the Italian national team he stopped in the Nations League semifinals against Spain. Italy’s first defeat came against the red furies under the guidance of the coach and perhaps it came at the most opportune moment. Although in fact it would have been nice to reconfirm themselves as European champions by beating their European opponents again, the primary objective of the Azzurri and the coach remains the qualification for the next world championships in Qatar.

After the disappointment four years ago, when Italy led by Ventura was eliminated in the play-offs, the national football team has made an almost flawless path. However, at the moment the ranking sees us first on a par with the Swiss and in the event of a tie in the direct match on November 12, it would reward us only for the best goal difference. A statistic that could change in the last games of the group and that would force us (in that case) to go through the play-offs again.

For this reason, the match on Friday evening is of fundamental importance for the journey towards the World Cup. For Mancini and yours is imperative to win, but it will not be an easy undertaking. Switzerland, in fact, is a team full of talent, well put on the field tactically and with a physicality that can put us in difficulty. In short, we must not take the game of Europeans (ended 3-0 for us in ease), also because a few days later the Swiss have eliminated the very favorite France.

Yann Sommer scares Italy: “It’s not impossible to beat it”

In view of the direct match, the Corriere interviewed the goalkeeper of Switzerland Yann Sommer, who went down in the annals of the European Championships for having saved Mbappè’s penalty and decreed the elimination of France, very favorite for the final victory. Their journey was then interrupted against Spain, but even in that case the goalkeeper did everything to keep his team in the game until the end.

The goalkeeper is asked if he considers it impossible to beat Mancini’s blues and take the lead in the group, but he is confident and replies: “Absolutely not, everything is possible and we have already shown it against France. We know the qualities of Italy, but we want to win. It will be a great challenge for us. And we will try in every way to get the three points ”.

The Swiss goalkeeper also spoke about the save on Mbappè which earned him notoriety throughout Europe, admitting: “One of the most important. It was exciting against one of the strongest teams. It is a pity that the magic did not repeat itself against Spain, after another great match “.