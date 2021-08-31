The Tom Hanks Oscar winner gives in to the charm of an Italian icon

The 65-year-old American actor has been immortalized in the streets of Los Angeles with an Italian myth, increasingly trendy, despite the years

That she is already a myth, we already know. For years it has been one of the most famous Italians in the world. It has made entire generations fall in love. And he continues to like it, even today that he is of a certain age. But also a Hollywood legend like Tom Hanks, it’s a huge honor. Which increases its prestige.

In fact, we are talking about one of the greatest contemporary actors. His face and his great interpretations are linked to some of the masterpieces of recent years. “Saving Private Ryan”, “Cast Away”, “The Terminal” and “Try to Catch Me”, just to name a few in his never-ending blockbuster filmography. Over the course of his career he has received six Oscar nominations, and is among only two actors in history to have won two Oscars for Best Actor consecutively. The other was Spencer Tracy.

Tom Hanks did it in 1994 for “Philadelphia” and in 1995 for “Forrest Gump”. He has also won five Golden Globes, including one for Lifetime Achievement, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, five Emmys and a Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

Tom Hanks is the beautiful Italian who resists the years

Some time ago, the 65-year-old American actor was immortalized in the streets of Los Angeles with an Italian myth, increasingly trendy, despite the years: the historic Vespa Piaggio. Over the years it has undergone restyling, it has had an almost infinite number of variations. But it has never lost that unmistakable charm it has since 23 April 1946, when it was patented. And he conquered everyone. Not only in Italy, but also across the ocean.

The brown-colored scooter looks absolutely well-maintained by the Oscar-winning actor. Gray t-shirt, shorts and sandals on one of the best known scooters in the world. Which, in fact, has also entered numerous Hollywood films. Tom Hanks wore an open white safety helmet and a pair of sunglasses.