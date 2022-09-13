The Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2023 show

1. A tribute to Andy Warhol’s Factory

What better way to celebrate her return to New York Fashion Week than a full show in an 80s-inspired atmosphere? Despite the pouring rain falling on New York this Sunday, September 11, 2022, the excitement is palpable in the aluminum-lined space, as the famous I feel love by Donna Summer. “JI was friends with Andy in the 80s and was very inspired by his ability to bring together so many very different personalities. Today, I in turn bring together very different personalities: young and old, straight, gay and trance, small and tall, black and white, celebrities and anonymous people… ” confides Tommy Hilfiger to Numéro. Like the American artist 40 years ago, the designer here celebrates American fashion as well as pop culture, capturing the exceptional artistic energy that is shaking New York.

2. A pop collab with Richard Quinn

After Gigi Hadid, Zendaya and Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger invites Richard Quinn this season for a pop collaboration of 40 pieces where the extravagant style of the English designer, a mixture of British couture and radical punk, meets the preppy heritage of the American designer (from look 68). “And Richard is an artist as much as a designer, and he brings exceptional and deep creativity,” says Tommy Hilfiger. Among the emblematic pieces of this collection, the two designers agree on the university jacket adorned with playful and colorful patches, as well as on the new logo of the American brand associated with the emblematic flower of the English label and available in different sizes. , in an XXL version on an oversized puffer jacket, in tone on tone on denim pieces, or even all-over on graphic looks.

3. A host of stars on the podium and in the front row

That evening at the Skyline Drive-In in Williamsburg, the fall-winter 2022-2023 collection, available now online and in stores, was admired both on the catwalk and in the front row of the show. Celebrating the contemporary creative and artistic scene, Tommy Hilfiger invites many stars to parade like the iconic Julia Fox, in a knitted bodysuit and logo tights, Lila Moss in a polo dress, thigh-high boots and leather gloves, Ashley Graham in a dress- sweater, Richie Shazam in a shearling jacket and cream pants or even Winnie Harlow, Precious Lee and Alton Mason, while in the public Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker created the riot in total Tommy Hilfiger x Richard Quinn look, alongside Kris Jenner and Kate Moss in a denim mini-dress, without forgetting Shawn Mendes in a little sleeveless knitted sweater or Jon Baptiste wearing the university jacket signed Richard Quinn as well. For the finale, Travis Barker took off his down jacket before entertaining the audience with a mini drum concert proudly displaying his tattoos.