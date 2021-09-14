The Tomorrow war, Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in the new Amazon posters!

In recent weeks we have seen the first trailer of The Tomorrow War, a film that will have as protagonist Chris Pratt. Waiting for the streaming release on Amazon Prime Video, set for next 2 July, the animated character posters dedicated to the main characters of what promises to be an intriguing action movie have been published.

The Tomorrow War, directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Batman Movie), centers on the character of Dan Forrester, played by Chris Pratt, one of the many civilians of the present recruited by time travelers starting in the year 2051 to help save the planet from a ‘alien invasion. To save the planet and her daughter’s future, she will collaborate with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and with his estranged father, played by JK Simmons.

In the tweets and comments at the bottom of the news we can see the character posters of Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Keith Powers, Seychelle Gabriel and other performers.

“I am so proud of this incredible cast and crew that they worked under difficult circumstances to create a sci-fi action movie unique and original “ said Chris McKay a few months ago, when The Tomorrow War was sold to Amazon for an insane amount. “Watching this team of actors and craftsmen mix effortlessly action, horror, comedy and drama it’s like a dream come true for me … and I hope this summer will thrill the audience. “