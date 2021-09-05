The Tomorrow War, Chris Pratt at war in the future – Cinema

Almost a video game. With lots of weapons equipped with endless bullets, multi-headed monsters to defeat and then past, present and future ready to do their part to keep the suspense and action high. In Chris McKay’s THE TOMORROW WAR, on Amazon Prime Video from July 2, all this happens and more. We are in the contemporary world and it is panic when a group of time travelers suddenly materialize in a stadium to deliver an urgent message. They come from the future, since 2051 when humanity is losing a global war against an alien species that seems invincible. The only hope is that the fighters already at war will join soldiers and civilians of the present willing to be transported into the future to try to change the fate of the war. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who is determined to save the world of the future for his young daughter as well. He is joined by his father Slade (JK Simmons), from whom he was long separated, and a scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) in the role of Romeo Command. After starring in two of the biggest franchises such as the Avengers and Jurassic World series, Pratt is measured in a completely original live-action directed by that Chris McKay with whom he had previously worked in The Lego Movie. “It was really a very physical film – explains Pratt in the remote international meeting – when for example we make that jump in 2051 we fall from the sky into a swimming pool in Miami it must be said that it was one of the most difficult sequences. We had to then from the water. of the pool to go back up and, to do it, we had to build a special lifting trolley. The whole sequence – continues the actor – thus took two or three days and was at the same time fantastic, fun and very physical “. And again Pratt, born in Virginia in 1979: “In this war in the future, enlistment was certainly different from that of films on the Second World War or Vietnam. There we find eighteen, nineteen year old boys who are thrown into battle, forced to become men in a short time. In THE TOMORROW WAR this happens as adults. I do not think he is making spoilers – the actor says amused -, but all those destined for the future are in fact more than thirty years old while those who return from the future to the present, even to train us for this war, they are under thirty. And this is obvious, in fact you cannot live on both timelines. As for the present – he continues – we are faced with people who make the decision to enlist thinking about the world from leave to their children. My character of Dan, he also does it because if he doesn’t enlist, they will take his wife in his place. ” For the director, the story of how much animation and digital have weighed in the preparation and making of the film. “We started from animation and animatic storyboards for almost everything we did afterwards. And this to have a solid starting point and have situations that are loose, credible and in the sign of spontaneity. When Chris and his team find themselves in running the streets of Miami, I wanted him to feel completely natural even when he was being chased by aliens. And that was also the case with Chris and Yvonne on the beach. I wanted both of them to be able to move where they wanted so the TV crew had to adapt to allow that this was true, real “. Finally, the beautiful Yvonne Strahovski says: “Many times we acted with nothing in front of me. For me it was the first time I had to perform with something that doesn’t really exist. Sometimes we acted with a large semi-alien prosthesis, complete with head and forelegs, but we often shot with nothing in front of it. Which, at first, is a little crazy, but in the end, I found it quite liberating because you are really free to create the action and physicality of what is happening. I thought it was really funny. However – says the actress with a certain benevolent irony – I was definitely impressed by Chris Pratt’s ability to work with a non-existent tentacle. “