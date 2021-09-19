The Tomorrow War, the new film by Chris Pratt on Prime Video: release date

Confirm the rumors that have been around for a while, “ The Tomorrow War “Will be distributed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, also visible on Sky Q . Announced the release date of the new film starring Chris Pratt. Fans of the actor will have to wait until July 2, 2021 .

The film will be a sci-fi action movie directed by Chris McKay . The director commented on the project: “I am very proud of this incredible cast and crew. They managed to work in very difficult circumstances, so as to create a unique and original film, which is something increasingly rare. It was a dream for me to see them effortlessly mix different genres, from horror to action, from comedy to drama ”.

The Tomorrow War, plot and cast

The world is shocked by the arrival of a group of time travelers, which arrive in our reality since 2051. They are driven by the urgency of the message that they absolutely must deliver to humanity. The world has a few decades to better prepare for the impending war against a deadly alien race. In 30 years everything will be different, the everyday life that everyone knows and loves will be wiped out and the human generation will be on the verge of losing a global war for one’s survival.

There is only one hope, to carry the soldiers and civilians of the present into the future in order to engage in the ongoing battle. One of the recruits is a simple high school teacher and family man, Dan Forester. He is determined to do everything possible to carry out this mission, for the sake of his daughter. Together with a brilliant scientist and his estranged father, he will embark on this adventure for the fate of the world.

here is the main cast of the film:

Chris Pratt

Yvonne Strahovski

Betty Gilpin

Sam Richardson

Edwin Hodge

JK Simmons

Chris Pratt he continues to be involved in a large number of projects that are nothing short of interesting. After “Avengers: Endgame” and “Onward”, there are four films expected, in production or scheduled. In July he will be digitally with “The Tomorrow War”, while in the summer he will work on the set of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3”, Coming in 2023. Two films, confirmed to date, for 2022 instead. This is the highly anticipated “Jurassic Park: Dominion“, Third installment of the new saga sequel to the franchise, and”Thor: Love and Thunder”, Which will see the return of Peter Quill and his crew.