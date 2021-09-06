The Tomorrow War: the press conference of the film with Chris Pratt







Director Chris McKay, known for directing LEGO Batman, has recently completed his new feature film, entitled The Tomorrow War, which represents for him his debut in live-action. It is a classic science fiction work in its conception but full of elements of originality. The film, initially planned for the cinema, is yet another case of work that, due to the pandemic from Covid-19, will arrive directly in streaming, more precisely on the platform Amazon Prime Video, where it will be available from 2 July.

The story of the film opens on a group of time travelers who present themselves, from 2051, to our present to bring an urgent message: in thirty years, the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war against a lethal species. alien. The only hope for survival is that soldiers and civilians of the present will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins the team in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.







The Tomorrow War: the word to the actors

The protagonist of the film is the actor Chris Pratt, which divided between Guardians of the Galaxy And Jurassic World, is experiencing a golden moment in his career. “The film is simply epic, – says Pratt – but what really won me over are the feelings that underlie it. When I finished shooting, my daughter was not yet born, but I could already feel the sense of responsibility and protection that being a father brings, and this allowed me to identify deeply with my character.. “

The actress is also present in the film Yvonne Strahovski, mainly known for her roles in series Dexter And Chuck. In The Tomorrow War, the actress plays Vicky Winslow, who comes from the future to the present to ask for help in the war against aliens. “I have long wanted to play such a physical role, – says the actress – and this film was the right opportunity. I was able to measure myself with new aspects of this profession and even if it was particularly tiring, it was certainly worth it. “

Finally, in the film they are also present Betty Gilpin, actress known for the series GLOW, as Emmy Forester, wife of Dan, and the Academy Award winner JK Simmons, in those of General Slade. Both actors said they were enthusiastic about what the film offered. “Working on this project, – Gilpin said – it allowed me to try my hand at something totally different than what I was used to and to create a very strong character ”. “Science fiction has always been one of my favorite genres, – Simmons added – and the idea behind this film immediately attracted me, I couldn’t say no ”.

The Tomorrow War: from the hall to the television

Director Chris McKay then spoke about the challenge of completing post-production on the film in the midst of the pandemic. “When we started editing and working on special effects, the world around us was now profoundly different from the present we had told in the film. – explains the director – However, this did not take anything away from the film, which in fact for me has become the story of a humanity that unites to fight against a single enemy, be it an alien species or a virus “.

Pratt then closes the press conference, reassuring those who fear that the film on Amazon will not be the same as seeing it at the cinema. “It is a very timely debate, – says Pratt- but I can guarantee that when we knew the movie was going to stream directly, we revised it all to make it look just as great on a smaller screen. Of course, I recommend turning the volume up to the maximum, but nothing will be less of the entertainment offered! It is a beautiful film designed for the cinema. So watch it at home, but pretend you’re at the cinema! “