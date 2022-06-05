The tone of the series was originally darker

In a recent interview, the composers of Hawk Eye, Christopher Beck Y Michael Paraskevastalked about their time composing the music for the series of Disney+describing how there was a point where the series had a much darker tone.

Beck recalled working on the music for Scarlet Witch and Visionthe first series of Marvel Studios, so when they contacted him to work on Hawk Eye It was a resounding ‘yes’.

Well, I did Scarlet Witch and Vision, the first Marvel series. And, of course, Michael participated as an additional songwriter. When we finished that one, Marvel contacted me and told me about this one and that they wanted me to be involved. I have a very long relationship with Marvel, so it was an easy ‘yes’.

He went on to share that he originally thought that Hawk Eye It would have a sort of film noir-like tone.

I knew very little about this and I actually thought it would be kind of a film noir vibe and that would be reflected in the score. As time passed, it turned out to be a Christmas comedy of friends. And this also made it the perfect project to finally bring in Michael Paraskevas as a full collaborator, as a partner, after five years. I pitched that to Marvel, and they were very enthusiastic.

Beck then revealed that the series was initially going to have a darker tone, but it eventually evolved into something much funnier.

There was a little evolution in what the sound of the score was going to be. At first, it was going to be a darker tone, focusing on Hawkeye, his despair over the events of the Avengers, and the dark things he went through in his past. But the series, the story, and therefore the score became much more fun, especially between Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld. And the idea that this was a kind of ‘Christmas in New York’, we got it. Whenever there was an opportunity to sprinkle Christmas magic, we did it. Not just the big sets we mentioned, but also the incorporation of classic Christmas textures into what was a more traditional type of Marvel superhero score.

Incorporating electronic elements was one way Beck helped make the score for Hawk Eye made it unique, which helped make it feel more contemporary.

That’s a great question. For me it was the incorporation of electronic elements. If you listen to the theme song for the Hawkeye series, it has a processed bell sound. It has bell-like qualities, but it is definitely synthetic and electronic in nature. That subtle electronic addition makes it feel more contemporary and brings it into the Marvel Universe.

Paraskevas chimed in to add how there are even some places where they’ve taken some classic Christmas carols and re-arranged them in a more contemporary way.

Right, and then we amplify those synthetic bells throughout the score, incorporating them more and more with subtle musical cues. There are even a few places where we took some classic Christmas carols and rearranged them in a more contemporary way to serve as underscores. That’s how we get that fun, festive tone fused with the superhero tone.

Paraskevas recalled that they came on board when the series was already in the editing process, and began writing themes just before they received footage.

We got on board while they were editing. And it was quick because there were only six episodes. We started writing themes right before we got the image and then adjusted them as we dived in, and that’s when we started to change perspective, like Chris said. We found what was organic to the story in the editing process.

Beck chimed in again, noting how he loved having a sense of the whole story while composing, which allowed him to create a holistic musical universe.

One of the things that I love about these miniseries that Marvel is working on is that it made sense for the whole story. In the early days, like when I worked on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, it was crazy. They were producing an episode a week for a long time and I could only improvise. Here, on the other hand, I knew where I was going, so I wasn’t surprised by a plot twist and was able to create a holistic musical universe.

Paraskevas finished off by saying that Hawkeye was almost like a longer movie, with a long narrative arc to guide the music.



