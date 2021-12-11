The top 10 dream cars on Instagram: Dodge Challenger wins

The Dodge Challenger is the dream car of the Instagram audience, followed by the Lamborghini Aventador and the Mercedes G-Class: this was highlighted by a nice statistical survey carried out by StressFreeRentalCar.com, the portal that compares rates and conditions of car rental services. The platform analyzed and ranked the cars based on how many times they were tagged with the hashtag #DreamCar.

Although in the very first position there is an American muscle car, the ranking is dominated by European cars – not necessarily monsters like the Aventador: there are also the much more affordable Golf R and the Mercedes CLA, albeit in the AMG version. The Japanese have to be satisfied with a single placement, in ninth position, with the Nissan GT-R on a par with the Golf R. But in short, without further ado, here is the complete top 10; do you agree?