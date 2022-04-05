The top 10 facts and figures from the annual Forbes list

The 2,668 billionaires of the planet are worth 12.7 trillion dollars.

The war, the pandemic and the crash of the stock markets have taken a toll on the fortunes of many of the richest people on the planet this year. Forbes found 2,668 billionaires or billionaires around the world for the list of billionaires in the world by 2022, down from last year’s record 2,755. Collectively, they are worth $12.7 trillion, down from the record $13.1 trillion on the 2021 list.

In all, 329 people made it off the billionaires list this year, the most since the 2009 financial crisis. That includes 169 “one-year wonders,” newcomers to the 2021 rankings, including Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd and Peloton’s John Foley, who debuted a year ago and have since dropped from the roster.

Still, 236 newcomers joined the ranks this year, including pop star Rihanna, “Lord of the Rings” trilogy director Peter Jackson and venture capitalist Josh Kushner.

Jackson ($1.5 billion) became a billionaire in November, when he sold a stake in his digital film effects store Weta to Unity Software for about $975 million.

Barbados, Bulgaria, Estonia and Uruguay each earned their first billionaires. And, despite the volatile year, 1,050 billionaires They are richer than a year ago.

Nobody got richer than Elon Musk, who tops the list of billionaires of the world for the first time. As of March 11, Musk was worth an estimated $219 billion, after adding $68 billion to his fortune over the past year thanks to a 33% rise in his automaker’s stock price. Tesla electrics. He overtook Jeff Bezos, who dropped to No. 2 for the first time in four years due to a 3% drop in Amazon shares and a surge in charitable giving, which wiped $6 billion from his net worth. French luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, who added $8 billion to his fortune last year, remains the world’s third-richest person. Rounding out the top 5 are Bill Gates and Warren Buffett.

Which countries have more billionaires?

The United States still has more billionaires than any other country, with 735, up from 724 last year. China follows in second place, with 607 (including Hong Kong and Macau), followed by India (166), Germany (134) and Russia (83).

Mukesh Ambani from India remains the richest person in Asia. Worth an estimated $90.7 billion, he remained No. 10 worldwide, enough to narrowly edge out fellow Indian Gautam Adani, whose fortune rose by nearly $40 billion, to an estimated $90 billion. billion, as the shares of its listed companies have soared.

Heavy losses occurred in Russia and China. Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, and the onslaught of sanctions that followed, sent the Russian stock market and the ruble tumbling, resulting in 34 fewer Russian billionaires on the list. In the case of the fortunes of the 83 Russians who clung to their status as billionaires, nearly all stagnated or declined from last year.

The total wealth of Russian billionaires fell by more than $260 billion, according to our calculations, from $584 billion last year to $320 billion this year.

China’s super-rich fared little better, with 87 fewer Chinese nationals on the 2022 list amid a government crackdown on tech companies, weaker stocks and real estate troubles. Altogether, the billionaires Some US$500 billion poorer than a year ago, worth US$1.96 trillion, compared to US$2.5 trillion in 2021.

Forbes found 327 female billionaires around the world. Most inherited wealth from her, including the world’s richest woman, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose grandfather founded beauty giant L’Oréal. But 101 women on the list are billionaires self-made, the richest is Fan Hongwei, who heads Chinese chemical fiber supplier Hengli Petrochemical and is worth an estimated $18.2 billion.

Overall, 1,891 billionaires, or 71% of the list (up from 72% last year), were self-made, meaning they founded or co-founded a company or established their own fortune (as opposed to inheriting it).

The 10 richest people in the world

Elon Musk

Net worth: 219 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Tesla, SpaceX

Residence: Austin, Texas Jeff Bezos

Net worth: 171 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Amazon

Residence: Seattle, Washington Bernardo Arnault and family

Net worth: 158 billion dollars

Source of wealth: LVMH

Residence: Paris, France Bill Gates

Net worth: 129 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Residence: Medina, Washington Warren Buffet

Net worth: 118 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Berkshire Hathaway

Residence: Omaha, Nebraska Larry Page

Net worth: 111 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Google

Residence: Palo Alto, Calif. Sergey Briin

Net worth: 107 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Google

Residence: Los Altos, California Larry Ellison

Net worth: 106 billion dollars

Source of wealth: Software

Residence: Lanai, Hawaii Steve Ballmer

Net worth: $91.4 billion

Source of wealth: Microsoft

Residence: Hunts Point, Washington mukesh ambani

Net worth: $90.7 billion

Source of wealth: Diversified

Residence: Mumbai, India

