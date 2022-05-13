The TOP 10 highest paid athletes in 2021-2022 (Forbes)

This week the magazine Forbes unveiled a preview of its future list of the highest paid athletes in the last 12 months (May 1, 2021-May 1, 2022) with the TOP 10.

By joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer, Lionel Messi is far from having opted for pre-retirement on the business side. For Forbes, the Argentinian is the athlete who has earned the most money over the last year with a total of 130 million dollars (before taxes and duties). In detail and according to the American media, Messi’s salary at PSG would amount to $75 million and his marketing income represents $55 million. This week, the Pulga was in Saudi Arabia to formalize its contract as ambassador of the tourist office. Its main sponsors are adidas, Socios.com, Pepsico (Pepsi, Lays, Gatorade), Budweiser, Hard Rock, Ooredoo, Mastercard,…

In his methodology, Forbes takes into account salaries and bonuses for “on-field” revenues and an estimate of sponsorship, marketing, licensing and business disposal revenues for “off-field”. For football players and NBA players, the salary is taken over the entire current season.

992 million dollars accumulated for the TOP 10

In total, the first 10 in this ranking of the highest paid athletes in 2021-2022 have accumulated 992 million dollars.

An impressive figure but which is down 6% compared to last year. An “out of the ordinary” 20-21 ranking which had been boosted by the presence of Conor McGregor in first place in the ranking with 180 million dollars, including 150 M$ from the sale of his Whiskey Proper No. Twelve brand.

Federer still there, king of sponsorship

Despite his absence from the courts, the tennis player Roger Federer is still in the ranking of the highest paid athletes thanks to its very lucrative sponsorship contracts.

In the latest ranking Forbesthe Swiss took 7th place in the rankings with $90.7 million including $90 million from sponsorship. Taking these revenues into account, Forbes considers that the Swiss receives money from its partners, including Uniqlo, without being present on the courts. As for many years, Roger Federer is the athlete who generates the most revenue through sponsorship. Its main partners are Uniqlo, Wilson, On, Rolex, Mercedes Benz, Credit Suisse, Jura, Moët & Chandon, Barilla, Lindt, Netjets, Sunrise and Rimowa.

The TOP 10 highest paid athletes in 2021-2022 (Forbes)

1/ Lionel Messi: $130M ($75M in salaries + $55M in sponsorship)

2/ LeBron James: $121.2M ($41.2M in salaries + $80M in sponsorship)

3/ Cristiano Ronaldo: $115M ($60M in salaries + $55M in sponsorship)

4/ Neymar JR: $95M ($70M in salaries + $25M in sponsorship)

5/ Stephen Curry: $92.8M ($45.8M in salaries + $47M in sponsorship)

6/ Kevin Durant: $92.1M ($42.1M in salaries + $50M in sponsorship)

7/ Roger Federer: $90.7M ($0.7M in prize money + $90M in sponsorship)

8/ Canelo Alvarez: $90M ($85M prize money + $5M in sponsorship)

9/ Tom Brady: $83.9M ($31.9M in salaries + $52M in sponsorship)

10/ Giannis Antetokounmpo: $80.9 million ($39.9 million in salaries + $41 million in sponsorship)

