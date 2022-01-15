the Top 10 is all for Nintendo Switch – Nerd4.life

Famitsu shared the ranking of ten best-selling games in Japan during 2021, which sees a undisputed domination of the Nintendo Switch, with hybrid console titles taking all ten positions. In the first place we find Monster Hunter Rise followed by the remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Japan in 2021:

Monster Hunter Rise – 2.350.693 / New Pokemon Shining Diamond / Shining Pearl – 2.313.115 / New Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – 1,266,477 / 2,499,500 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – 971.418 / New Ring Fit Adventure – 904.685 / 2.991.690 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 815.174 / 4.272.357 Minecraft – 708,670 / 2,411,591 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 704.134 / 7.082.237 Mario Party Superstars – 628.538 / New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 610.964 / 4.624.138

Monster Hunter Rise was the best-selling game in Japan in 2021

As we can see in the first place there is Monster Hunter Rise with 2,350,693 copies, or just under 40 thousand more units of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, the two remakes of the fourth generation Game Freak games.

Besides the fact that the Japanese top 10 is all for Nintendo Switch, another interesting detail is that only four out of ten games came out in 2021, while others have been in stores for several years already, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Data relating to hardware sales in Japan in 2021 were also recently revealed, with Nintendo Switch which sold 5.3 million units, practically almost 5 times as much as the sales of all the other consoles combined.