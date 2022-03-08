the top 10 of Serie A scorers is approaching

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com

See Ciro Immobile play with the shirt of the Lazio it is equivalent to seeing history rewriting itself, directly before our eyes. As underlined by today’s press review by Radioseievery Sunday Ciro requires insiders to update records that have been approached and broken and, after having overtaken Piola in the ranking of the best Lazio scorers and having paired him with regard to the number of goals scored in Serie A in Biancoceleste, one of the next goals is that to enter the Olympus of the gods most prolific striker in the history of the Italian single-group championship. This special top ten is always led by the usual Piola with 274 goals, followed by Totti (250), Nordahl (225), Meazza and Altafini (216), Di Natale (209), Baggio (205), Hamrin (190), Signori , Del Piero and Gilardino (188). Immobile is currently at 175, 13 goals are missing to reach tenth position with ten championship days still to be played. And then who knows: Ciro’s average goal is 0.62 goals per game, the number of goals he scores in Serie A every year brings him to the pace of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewadowski and Messi. What will be the final position of the best Lazio bomber ever will tell us only time.

