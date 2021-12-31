The Top 5 of the best series reviewed in 2021 | TV

The 2021 that is about to end has been particularly rich in TV series capable of surprising, conquering viewers or sharing their opinions with stories that have kept attention, made people reflect and entertain.

The Top 5 of the shows distributed in the last twelve months reviewed by BadTaste thus includes projects ranging from irreverent humor to telling true stories, as well as confirmations and a performance already destined to enter the history of the small screen.

Let’s find out which were the titles (with numerous ex aequo) with the best ratings among the series released in 2021.

5. Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – The Expanse

On the bottom step of the podium of 2021 are two of perhaps the most underrated series of recent years, both with an average rating of 8.25. The comedy Mythic Quest , produced for Apple TV + and set in the world of video games, has shown with its second season to be one of the most intelligent and well-constructed projects at the narrative level of recent years, with episodes that alternate hilarious, moving moments and reflections on contemporary society. The specials made during the pandemic had already revealed a great narrative maturity, and the new chapter in the history of the team led by Ian And Poppi has also conquered thanks to an arch dedicated to CW Longbottom, a character entrusted to the expert F. Murray Abraham, who left his mark on the hearts and minds of the spectators.

The Expanse, who in a few weeks will greet his fans (at least for now) has instead been able to propose an epic saga in which the struggle for power is wisely intertwined with action, protagonists with many facets and a never pedantic warning on the consequences of the exploitation of natural resources and inattention to social and environmental issues. The adaptation of Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck’s “space opera” proved that it deserved the bailout made by Amazon after the cancellation by Syfy by continuing to offer quality entertainment well done from a technical and artistic point of view.

4. The Great – The Beatles: Get Back – Sex Education – Sweet Tooth – The Underground Railroad – Anna – SanPa: Lights and darkness of San Patrignano



There remain at the foot of the podium, with an ex aequo at an altitude of 8.5, shows that are very different from each other in style and genre.

The Great, starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, is back with a second season to tell the story of Catherine the Great with an irresistibly irreverent approach and world-class interpretations.

The Beatles: Get Back then transported the spectators behind the scenes of the successes of one of the most loved and well-known musical groups of all time thanks to the direction of Peter Jackson which allows them to take a unique look at the creative process and the life of John Lennon, George Harrison, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.

Sex Education is an appreciable confirmation from Netflix which, season after season, proves to be able to give a story of a teenager far from the stereotypes usually used by television projects, portraying adults in a sharp way too. Without filters and with great realism, the British show does not miss the opportunity to outline friendships, loves and identity searches with rare skill and sensitivity.

Sweet Tooth, also in this case produced by Netflix with the collaboration of the production house of Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, has proposed an adaptation of an interesting and exciting comic. The story set in a post-apocalyptic world has been able to move away from the gloom and darkness that usually characterize similar stories to give space to the joy, innocence and purity of the protagonist’s gaze. Gus.



The Underground Railroad then brought to the small screen, with the skilful direction of Oscar winner Barry Jenkins, a dramatic and at times brutal story inspired by the creation of the underground railway, a network of secret routes and shelters used in the 19th century by slaves to reach Canada, used by protagonist to escape from slavery.

Anna, the Niccolò Ammaniti series, is the first of the two Italian projects that entered the ranking of the best series released in 2021. The show, again set in a post-apocalyptic world, becomes a great “tale of death and tradition , in which the foreign models seem marginalized and the care for the adaptation to the Sicilian context is precise, never speckish and always very accurate “.

The docuseries SanPa: lights and darkness of San Patrignano finally aroused some controversy and a lot of media attention with his story of the first 15 years of the San Patrignano community. The story proposed on the screens has nevertheless managed, thanks to testimonies and archive materials, to tell the story of Muccioli and the guests of the community while at the same time managing to outline a portrait of Italy.

3. Murder in Easttown



The memorable performance of Kate Winslet in the role of the detective Sea, supported by a top-notch cast in a state of grace, allows a Murder in Easttown to get into the Top 3 of the best series of the year. The screenplay by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel (formerly in the team of the memorable The Leftovers) have given an intertwining that keeps the attention high from start to finish, complex and realistic portraits of young people and adults, and an almost perfect balance between dramatic moments and lightness. A mix that has conquered critics and audiences since the first episode. It is therefore not surprising that for months now there has been talk of a possible renewal for a second season.

2. Arcane



With an average of 9.33, only 0.33 more than Murder in Easttown, comes one step away from the top of the Top 5 animated series Arcane. The Netflix animated project taken from League of Legends, without too many surprises, has already obtained the renewal for a second season thanks to its ability to “tell about family and politics, wealth and poverty, crawling between the gray areas, never suggesting a right or wrong approach in the infinite dualism that characterizes all nine episodes “. The production quality, the soundtrack and the excellent direction made the show one of the best of this vintage, surprising and conquering more and more spectators.

1. The White Lotus



The first position of the Top 5 of 2021 is destined to cause discussion: The White Lotus in fact, it obtained a rating of 9.5 which leads it to conquer the title of Best Series of the year among those reviewed on BadTaste. The show arrived on Sky set in an exclusive dream resort has divided the audience and the critics, managing however to convince with the ability to go beyond the traditional schemes of the crime genre thanks to the ferocious satire with which the protagonists and a slice were portrayed. of society under the banner of privileges and lack of moral principles. The series will return, renewed in the cast and in the setting, with a second season and we will have to wait to find out if it will be able to confirm itself or disappoint the expectations of its fans.

What do you think of the ranking of the series released in 2021 that got the best reviews on BadTaste? What titles would you add or remove?